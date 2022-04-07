Meet Talisa Garcia, the First Trans Actress Cast by Disney for a Lucasfilm Project

Watch : Watch Keri Russell Stay Tight-Lipped About "Star Wars"

Talisa Garcia will make history as the first trans actress to appear in a Lucasfilm project.

Deadline reported that the British star has been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series Willow, in which a princess calls on a group of people to help her search for her twin brother. Garcia will play a queen and mother of Tony Revolori's character who takes part in the rescue mission.

According to Deadline, the show is in post-production and Garcia may only appear in one episode. This is "the first known occasion an openly trans actor has been cast in a production from Disney-owned Lucasfilm," the studio behind Star Wars and Indiana Jones, the outlet reported. (Raya and the Last Dragon actress Patti Harrison became the first known trans actor to star in a Disney animated film in 2021.)

The casting announcement comes after Disney and CEO Bob Chapek were criticized for his slow response to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, which was signed into law on March 28.