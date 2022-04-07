13 Things From Goop's $123,000 Mother's Day 2022 Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mother's Day is a little over a month away, which means it's time to start brainstorming the perfect gift for the mother figures in your life. But we understand that is easier said than done because moms can be incredibly hard to shop for. How can one gift possibly encompass the immense gratitude and love you have for the woman that gave you life? Thankfully, goop just dropped their annual Mother's Day Gift Guide!
As with all of goop's expertly-curated seasonal gift guides, there are mind-boggling awesome gifts like a $5,795 wood-burning hot tub and private fascia flossing sessions, but there is also a handful of practical gifts that are a tad more budget-friendly. Regardless, you're bound to find something your mom will love and appreciate, whether she's a glam, pilates-obsessed kind of woman or a simple, no-fuss mama.
Below, we rounded up 13 products from goop's gift guide that we'd buy for the moms in our life and ourselves if we're being honest. Scroll below for our picks!
Brightland Raw California & Kauai Honey Set
Moms are the sweetest, so why not get them some equally sweet and flavorful honey! If they love Brightland's olive oils and vinegars, they'll love this set of two unique blends from the brand: The Kauai Wildflower Honey and California Orange Blossom Honey.
Kule – The Modern Long Tee
Show mom how much you heart her with this adorable long-sleeve tee made of 100% cotton.
G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo
Scalp health is wealth! Packed with Himalayan pink salt, cold-pressed moringa oil and pure rose hip oil, this scrub works to remove product buildup, excess oil and dirt, so your mane can thrive.
Courant The Catch 3 Wireless Charging Tray
Ditch excessive cables and make your bedside table or kitchen countertop look a whole lot more organized thanks to this wireless charging tray. Made of designer quality Belgian linen, this tray will keep your electronics charged and ready while keeping your must-haves in one place. Now mom can't blame her tardiness on not being able to find her keys or phone.
GoopGlow Flower Acids Resurfacing Toner
Featuring hibiscus and prickly pear flower extracts, aloe vera juice, tamarind-sugar molecules and glycerin, this transformative toner aims to brighten, renew and hydrate skin without irritation.
Goop Home Fry Pan Set
Upgrade mom's cooking situation with these gorgeous 10" & 12" fry pans. Not only are they trés chic, but they're nontoxic, nonstick and made with dishwasher-safe Thermolon Minerals Pro™ technology and without "forever chemicals," a.k.a. the bad stuff.
Róen Beauty 75° Warm Eyeshadow Palette
For the glam mom who is always on the go! She'll love this stunning palette of four easy-to-blend, shimmery shades. We are obsessed with Róen's eyeshadows!
Birkenstock Arizona Shearling
These shearling-lined slides are perfect for mom's commute to and from pilates or for her morning reading sessions outside.
Pala Ceramics Carafe & Pour-Over Coffee Set
If your mom takes her morning coffee seriously, she'll love this chic carafe and pour-over set.
Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Highlighter
Available in four stunning rosy shades, this tinted highlighter will give mom a red carpet-ready glow.
Afloral Pink Dried Zinnia and Larkspur Flower Wreath
Although fresh flowers are always a foolproof gift, they don't last forever. However, mom can enjoy this eighteen-inch wide wreath covered with dried flowers for weeks on end.
Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator
While we personally wouldn't gift our mom a vibrator, we suggest treating yourself to one, especially if Mother's Day is complicated for you. This one is made with silky-touch, dual-density body-safe silicone that's hypoallergenic and free of all the bad stuff, you can safely engage in internal exploration with this vibrator. Plus, it has seven patterns and three intensities.
