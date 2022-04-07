13 Things From Goop's $123,000 Mother's Day 2022 Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mother's Day is a little over a month away, which means it's time to start brainstorming the perfect gift for the mother figures in your life. But we understand that is easier said than done because moms can be incredibly hard to shop for. How can one gift possibly encompass the immense gratitude and love you have for the woman that gave you life? Thankfully, goop just dropped their annual Mother's Day Gift Guide!

As with all of goop's expertly-curated seasonal gift guides, there are mind-boggling awesome gifts like a $5,795 wood-burning hot tub and private fascia flossing sessions, but there is also a handful of practical gifts that are a tad more budget-friendly. Regardless, you're bound to find something your mom will love and appreciate, whether she's a glam, pilates-obsessed kind of woman or a simple, no-fuss mama.

Below, we rounded up 13 products from goop's gift guide that we'd buy for the moms in our life and ourselves if we're being honest. Scroll below for our picks!