Christina Hall Gets New HGTV Show After Saying Goodbye to Flip or Flop

Watch : HGTV Star Christina Haack is MARRIED!

Christina Haack is baack!

That's right! Dust off your hammer and nails because the Flip or Flop star—who now goes by Christina Hall after her recent marriage to realtor Josh Hall—is getting a new Christina on the Coast spin-off series on HGTV, according to People.

This time, it sounds like Christina is headed to the country. The new show, tentatively titled Christina in the Country, will follow the designer and real estate pro as she expands her business and puts down roots with her new husband and three kids. The six-episode series will premiere in late 2022—and its star couldn't be happier!

"I am so excited and grateful Christina in the Country has officially been picked up," Christina said in a statement. "I love that I get the best of both worlds—the coast and the country. It's an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home."

Hall purchased the Tennessee farmhouse last year. The 38-year-old shares two children, 11-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden, with her first husband and former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, as well as one child, 2-year-old Hudson, with her second husband Ant Anstead.