Check Out the Stars of Newsies, Then & Now

Extra, extra, read all about it: Newsies is 30 years old.
Inspired by the New York City Newsboys' Strike of 1899 and featuring 12 original songs by legendary composer Alan Menken, the 1992 Disney musical drama starred Christian Bale, Bill Pullman, Robert Duvall and the late Ann-Margret.
Directed by a pre-High School Musical and Hocus Pocus Kenny Ortega, Newsies didn't exactly make headlines after its April 10 release. In fact, it was a box office bomb, earning just $2 million off of a $15 million budget, while also failing to impress critics.
But, over time, the story of the striking newspaper hawkers developed a cult following and was eventually adapted into a Broadway musical that won two Tony Awards in 2012 for original score and choreography. Not bad for a bunch of angry kids with no money.
Thirty years after the movie's release, check out what the cast of Newsies is up to now:
Newsies is streaming on Disney+.