Check Out the Stars of Newsies, Then & Now

Christian Bale, Bill Pullman and Robert Duvall starred in the 1992 Disney musical, which went on to develop a cult following and was adapted into a Tony-winning Broadway show.

Extra, extra, read all about it: Newsies is 30 years old.

Inspired by the New York City Newsboys' Strike of 1899 and featuring 12 original songs by legendary composer Alan Menken, the 1992 Disney musical drama starred Christian Bale, Bill Pullman, Robert Duvall and the late Ann-Margret.

Directed by a pre-High School Musical and Hocus Pocus Kenny Ortega, Newsies didn't exactly make headlines after its April 10 release. In fact, it was a box office bomb, earning just $2 million off of a $15 million budget, while also failing to impress critics.  

But, over time, the story of the striking newspaper hawkers developed a cult following and was eventually adapted into a Broadway musical that won two Tony Awards in 2012 for original score and choreography. Not bad for a bunch of angry kids with no money. 

Thirty years after the movie's release, check out what the cast of Newsies is up to now:

Walt Disney Pictures , Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Christian Bale

After breakout performances in Empire of the Sun, Little Women and Newsies as leader of the strike Jack "Cowboy" Kelly, Bale became one of the most sought-after actors of his generation. He garnered attention for his turn as serial killer Patrick Bateman in 2000's American Psycho and 2004's The Machinist, a film that saw the star lose 62 pounds. That turned out to be just one of his many drastic transformations for his roles, the actor gaining and losing roughly 300 pounds over the course of his career.)

In 2005, Bale began his critically acclaimed run as Batman/Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan's iconic The Dark Knight trilogy, hanging up the cape in 2012. He has since starred in American Hustle, The Big Short, Vice and Ford v. Ferrari. The 48-year-old is set to make his return to the superhero genre this summer in Thor: Love and Thunder. 

Over the course of his career, Bale has been nominated four times at the Academy Awards, winning Best Supporting Actor for The Fighter in 2010. He also has two Golden Globes wins and landed on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2011. 

The 48-year-old actor has been married to model Sibi Blažić ​since 2000 and the couple have two children: daughter Emmeline, 17, and son Joseph, 7.

Walt Disney Pictures, Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Bill Pullman

Following his stint as newspaper reporter Bryan Denton, a.k.a the King of New York, Pullman went on a movie run that included rom-coms Sleepless in Seattle and While You Were Sleeping, as well as the blockbusters CasperIndependence Day and Lake Placid.

The 68-year-old's most recent film credits include Independence Day: Resurgence, LBJ and Battle of the Sexes. He also starred in four seasons of USA Network drama The Sinner and played author David J. Mahoney in the Netflix miniseries Halston.

Married to dancer Tamara Hurwitz since 1987, Pullman has three children: sons Jack, 33, and Lewis, 29, and daughter Maesa, 34.

Walt Disney Pictures, Tara Ziemba/WireImage
Robert Duvall

The legendary actor—who has seven Oscar nominations, winning for 1984's Tender Mercies—played New York World publisher Joseph Pulitzer in Newsies. The same year, Duvall won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin in the television film Stalin.

After appearing in Deep Impact, Gone in 60 Seconds, Crazy Heart and The Judge, the 91-year-old Godfather star is set to reunite with Bale in the upcoming film The Pale Blue Eye.

Following his divorce from his third wife, dancer Sharon Brophy, Duvall married Luciana Pedraza in 2005.

Walt Disney Pictures, Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
David Moscow

After playing the younger version of Tom Hanks in 1988's Big, Moscow took on the part of Davey, the co-leader of the strike, in Newsies, going on to appear in films such as Just Married, Riding In Cars With Boys and Honey. 

As a producer, Moscow helped to develop Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Broadway run of In the Heights and also co-ran A Theater Co. in New York.

Moscow was engaged to Scandal star Kerry Washington before the couple split in 2007. The 47-year-old actor has been married to Karen Rioto since 2014.

Walt Disney Pictures, Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Luke Edwards

Following his time as newspaper slinger Les, Edwards, 42, went on to star in Little Big League and Jeepers Creepers 2, and appeared in six episodes of MTV's Undressed.

SNAP/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com, Instagram
Arvie Lowe Jr.

Best known for his time as Boots in the 1992 musical, the 44-year-old actor's later credits include Moesha, Sister, Sister, Jessie, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and a recurring role on Lizzie McGuire as Mr. Dig.

SNAP/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com, Santiago Felipe/WireImage
Max Casella

In addition to playing Racetrack, Casella is most known for his time as Vinnie Delpino on the television series Doogie Howser, M.D., which ended in 1993. Casella, 54, went on to appear on The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, The Good Fight and currently plays Michael Kessler on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

SNAP/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Aaron Lohr

After first joining the Disney family as Mush in Newsies, Lohr became one of the studio's Bash Brothers when he signed on for the Mighty Ducks franchise, making his debut as Dean Porter in the 1994 sequel. 

He later starred in the 2005 film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Rent, and has made appearances on TV series such as Law & Order, The Mentalist, Blue Bloods and White Collar

Lohr, 45, married his Rent co-star Idina Menzel in 2017, with the Frozen star revealing the news on Twitter. "Wanted to let you know... Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home," she wrote. "Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical."

Walt Disney Pictures, Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Jeffrey DeMunn

DeMunn has appeared in The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, The Majestic and The Mist since playing Mayer Jacobs, Davey and Les' father. The 74-year-old is also known for his time on TV series such as Law & Order, The Walking Dead and Billions.

DeMunn has been married to Kerry Leah since 2001.

SNAP/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com, Barry King/Getty Images
Ele Keats

The Frankie and Johnny star, who played Sarah Jacobs, Jacks love interest, went on to appear in movies such as Alive, There Goes My Baby and Insidious: Chapter 3.

After popping up on CSI, CSI: NY and Cold Case, Keats made her last on-screen appearance in a 2018 episode of NCIS.

Keats, 48, launched her own jewelry line in 2005, with celebrities such as Diane Keaton, Jessica Biel and Cameron Diaz wearing her designs. She opened her own shop, Ele Keats Jewelry Lifestyle Experience, in Santa Monica, Calif. in 2016.

Walt Disney Pictures, JB Lacroix/Getty Images
Deborra-Lee Furness

The Australian actress appeared on TV series such as Neighbours and Falcon Crest before playing Esther Jacobs, the mother of Davey and Les, in the 1992 musical. Her later credits include the miniseries Stark and Fire. In 2013, Furness, 66, lent her voice to the hit animated Disney Channel series Phineas & Ferb

Furness has been married to Hugh Jackman since 1996, the two meeting on the set Aussie TV drama Correlli. The couple have two children: son Oscar, 21, and daughter Ava, 16. As an adoptive mother, Furness is one of the creators of National Adoption Awareness Week in Australia and serves as an ambassador for World Vision.

Newsies is streaming on Disney+.

