See Kate Hudson's Sweet Response to Britney Spears Calling Her "Beautiful"

Watch : Drew Barrymore & Kate Hudson Confess to OPEN Relationships

When the one and only Britney Spears sings your praises online, it doesn't go unnoticed!

On April 6, the "Stronger" singer, 40, shared a photo of Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson on her Instagram account and said that while she's met "1000s of celebrities in the business" in the past, they were the only two stars that have left her genuinely "speechless."

"They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life !!!" Britney captioned the post. "Like shocking !!!"

And it's safe to say Kate, 42, was definitely feeling the love. Taking to the comments of Britney's post, the actress wrote, "So much to unpack here lovely woman! But I have three important things to say…I think! 1) DON'T EVER STOP SMILING AT STRANGERS! You can and have changed lives with that smile! 2) Perfection [is] BORING 3) I'm beyond flattered by this compliment."