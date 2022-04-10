Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Raven Symoné

Forty pounds later, Symoné returned to The View with a whole new perspective.

"I'll tell you the numbers—when...I started Raven's Home, I was 210 pounds. I am now 170," she said during her March 30 appearance on the hit talk show, which she left in 2016. "I have whole food. And I actually talk to someone here at The View every day about fasting because I'm also an intermittent faster and an extended faster as well."

A fan of the ketogenic diet, Symone also said a key factor for her was avoiding sugar, explaining it was "an addictive drug. I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form, and it's out of my system."

Back in May 2021, Symoné first opened up about her weight loss journey, revealing in an Instagram video that she was down 28 pounds.

"Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin," the 36-year-old said. "You see that chin? If you all watch Raven's Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It's a whole pounds down journey."