Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Kris Jenner and Jojo Siwa said goodbye to their signature looks, while stars like Laverne Cox, Dua Lip and J Balvin changed up their hair color for the Grammys.

By Tierney Bricker Apr 10, 2022 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairWeight LossCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainmentTransformation
Watch: Dua Lipa GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Grammys 2022

So many changes, so little time.

Not one, not two, not three, but four celebrities decided to use the 2022 Grammys as the time to debut their bold new 'dos. While E!'s Live From the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox and Best New Artist nominee The Kid LAROI brightened up the red carpet by dyeing their hair purple, J Balvin added an unexpected design on the back of his newly-blue head and Dua Lipa decided to see if blondes really do have more fun.

But the dramatic transformations weren't reserved just for music's biggest night as Kris Jenner and Jojo Siwa shocked their fans by saying goodbye to their signature looks, while Raven Symoné offered an update on her weight loss journey.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Matt Winkelmeyer/KCA2019/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Jojo Siwa

Did you Siwa the Nicklodeon star's dramatic new 'do?!

Siwa shocked her fans when she revealed she chopped off her signature ponytail with a April 6 Instagram video. "Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy," the 18-year-old singer captioned the footage of her hair being cut as Demi Lovato's "Cool for the Summer" played in the background.

While this may be a more permanent change, it's not the first time Siwa has tested out a new look, previously dyeing her blonde hair brunette and—gasp!—once taking off her signature bow and wearing her hair down. 

JC Olivera/Getty Images, Instagram
Kris Jenner

With this new style, she is looking amazing, sweetie!

The reality star and manager said goodbye to her trademark pixie cut, debuting a new 'do on her Instagram Story April 5. The 66-year-old matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family showed off her sleek bob while applying lip gloss from Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics.

And Jenner rocked the new hairstyle at an event later that evening to celebrate the launch of her daughters' new collection. During the dinner, set over a table heaped with flickering candles and purple flowers, Jenner praised her daughters "not only as sisters but as friends, best friends [and] businesswomen," noting she "couldn't be prouder of anyone in my entire life."

The View/YouTube
Raven Symoné

Forty pounds later, Symoné returned to The View with a whole new perspective. 

"I'll tell you the numbers—when...I started Raven's Home, I was 210 pounds. I am now 170," she said during her March 30 appearance on the hit talk show, which she left in 2016. "I have whole food. And I actually talk to someone here at The View every day about fasting because I'm also an intermittent faster and an extended faster as well."

A fan of the ketogenic diet, Symone also said a key factor for her was avoiding sugar, explaining it was "an addictive drug. I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form, and it's out of my system."

Back in May 2021, Symoné first opened up about her weight loss journey, revealing in an Instagram video that she was down 28 pounds

"Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin," the 36-year-old said. "You see that chin? If you all watch Raven's Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It's a whole pounds down journey."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Dua Lipa

We're Levitating over this new look.

Dua Lipa showed off platinum blonde hair when she walked the Grammys red carpet on April 3, a drastic change from her signature dark tresses.

The 26-year-old singer paired her lightened locks—crafted by hairstylist Chris Appleton—with a vintage Versace dress, writing on Instagram, "a little bit of 1992." 

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Laverne Cox

Forget orange, purple is the new black.

Before interviewing the biggest stars on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, Cox had her own moment at the Grammys when she debuted a bold new hair color

"I'm wearing archival John Galliano from the 2007 collection," the 49-year-old Inventing Anna star said during the show. "We just did a little hair and makeup inspired by that period in Galliano's career. I'm obsessed."

Cox's hairstylist Kiyah Wright shared photos of the retro look on Instagram, writing, "1920's hair and makeup, it's all about SHINE & TEXTURE !!"

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The Kid LAROI

Cox was not the only star to rock purple locks on the Grammys red carpet, with the Best New Artist nominee dyeing his signature curly hair a magenta hue.

But the change was shortlived, with the 18-year-old rapper returning to his natural blonde look on April 5, documenting the process on his Instagram Story. "Ok we r going back to normal!" he captioned a selfie of himself wearing a plastic cap, before showing off the final results, writing, "we back."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
J Balvin

The "Jose" singer was feeling blue at the Grammys.

Balvin rocked a bright new hue when he walked the red carpet with girlfriend Valentina Ferrer on music's biggest night. But the cerulean buzzcut was just the beginning, with the 36-year-old nominee turning around to reveal a surprise design on the back of his head: A red heart with two blue Xs in the middle.

Trending Stories

1

Let's Compare Jennifer Lopez's 6 Stunning Engagement Rings

2

Inside the Haunting Unsolved Disappearance of the Beaumont Children

3
Exclusive

16 Shocking Secrets about The Ultimatum Revealed

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Let's Compare Jennifer Lopez's 6 Stunning Engagement Rings

2

Inside the Haunting Unsolved Disappearance of the Beaumont Children

3
Exclusive

16 Shocking Secrets about The Ultimatum Revealed

4

Amber Heard Hopes She and Johnny Depp Can "Move On" After Trial

5

Kristin Cavallari Responds to Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors After Kiss