Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Parsekian Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Aaron Paul Has the Cutest Valentine's Day Gift!

Looks like he is the one who, uh, rocks babies to sleep.

Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul recently welcomed his second child with his wife Lauren Parsekian, the actor confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on the April 19 episode of The Tonight Show. "His name is Ryden and I love him," he told the host before revealing that his former co-star Bryan Cranston is Ryden's godfather.

Lauren shared on Instagram that the couple has spent the last month "getting acquainted" with son Ryden Caspian Paul. "We couldn't be more in love," she said. "Born on a full moon, he has such a gentle and knowing spirit. I'm so deeply thankful that he chose us to be a part of his journey."

Sharing the first photo of their little one, Lauren added that he was named after and "inspired" by "our favorite artist," Mark Ryden.

The newborn's arrival comes four months after the couple announced that a baby was on the way. "Love you so much already little one," Aaron wrote in a December Instagram post. "Can't wait to meet you number 2."