Hear the Super Sweet Voice Memo Khloe Kardashian Sent Patrick Starrr

Prepare to be Starrrstruck.

Beauty influencer Patrick Starrr appeared on the April 7 episode of E!'s Down in the DMs, and to say that his Instagram inbox is chock-full of A-listers would be a major understatement. Even his "requests" folder is impressive, because when he went to take a look to see if he had any unread messages, he stumbled upon DMs from none other than J Balvin and Miranda Kerr.

The ONE/SIZE founder revealed he's also DM'd back and forth with Khloe Kardashian, and that she once sent him a congratulatory voice memo that was so sweet he's since memorized it after listening so often. Hitting play for E!, Khloe could be heard saying, "So happy for you queen! Congratulations and keep shining and just being the best that you can. You've always been so supportive and loving and we all love and adore you."

"Keep getting it," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added. "Get that bag honey!"