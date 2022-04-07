Hear the Super Sweet Voice Memo Khloe Kardashian Sent Patrick Starrr

Prepare to be Starrrstruck.
Beauty influencer Patrick Starrr appeared on the April 7 episode of E!'s Down in the DMs, and to say that his Instagram inbox is chock-full of A-listers would be a major understatement. Even his "requests" folder is impressive, because when he went to take a look to see if he had any unread messages, he stumbled upon DMs from none other than J Balvin and Miranda Kerr.
The ONE/SIZE founder revealed he's also DM'd back and forth with Khloe Kardashian, and that she once sent him a congratulatory voice memo that was so sweet he's since memorized it after listening so often. Hitting play for E!, Khloe could be heard saying, "So happy for you queen! Congratulations and keep shining and just being the best that you can. You've always been so supportive and loving and we all love and adore you."
"Keep getting it," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added. "Get that bag honey!"
If having a Kardashian as your hype-woman wasn't impressive enough, Patrick also shared that he was recently chatting with Ariana Grande. The conversation was sparked by one of Patrick's Instagram Stories—specifically, one that called DeJa Skye, a contestant on the current season of RuPaul's Drag Race, his "twin."
In response, Ariana asked him who he's "rooting for" on the VH1 series.
"I was like, 'First of all!'" Patrick said, having a major fan moment. "It's always me DM'ing her or tagging her, but for her to be like 'who are you rooting for?' I was like 'What do I do? What do I say?!'"
Hear more about the duo's exchange and Patrick's other DMs with Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks and more by watching the full Down in the DMs episode on YouTube.