Ireland Baldwin Calls Out Haters Who Are “Alarmingly Obsessed” With Dad Alec Baldwin

Watch : Did Ireland Baldwin Get a Kendall Jenner Tattoo?!

Anyone looking for Ireland Baldwin's thoughts about her dad Alec Baldwin's life might be surprised by her take.



"I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram on April 6. "I think a lot of people assume my take on this, well here it is for free—it's none of my business."

The model said she had reaching a "boiling point" after receiving hundreds of "hateful" DMs about all aspects of her personal life, including her body image and her relationship with her father.

"My parents have been very helpful in my life," wrote Ireland, whose mom is actress Kim Basinger. "My mom has never gone a day without telling me how much she believes in me. I have tried to be so many versions of what people expected me to be."

Ireland's statement comes a little more than two weeks after Alec and his wife Hilaria Baldwin announced that they're expecting their seventh child together.