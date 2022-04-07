Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas

Who knew that Sin City had closing hours?
During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
When host Jimmy Kimmel inquired about being "fake" married, Kourtney, 42, replied, "It's not called fake married. There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour."
Kim, 41, asked, "Isn't everything 24/7?" to which the mom of three replied, "That's what I thought! I'm like, ‘Are you guys lying?' We asked like five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?'"
Kourtney said that it was 2 a.m. when they went to tie the knot, but the staff at the chapel told them that everything was closed until 8 a.m.
Jimmy then asked, "So, you wanted to get married for real but were unable to get married for real?"
But to Kourtney, the marriage was real. "We did," she replied. "Yes. Well, we just did it anyways. It's what's in the heart."
Hours after attending the 2022 Grammys on April 3, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, and Kourtney visited a local chapel to get hitched without a marriage license.
Three days after the nuptials, Kourtney took to social media to confirm that the rumors were true, writing, "Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."
Though the pair—who got engaged in October—is not legally married, they are planning to tie the knot later this year in a more formal ceremony.
In January, a source dished to E! News about Kravis' wedding plans, sharing that Kourtney is "relaxed and laid-back about the details" and isn't a "bridezilla at all."
The insider also said that Travis has been involved in the wedding planning, but "lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."