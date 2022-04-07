Where Kim Kardashian Stands With Kanye West on Co-Parenting Their 4 Kids

Keeping it kordial.
Kim Kardashian—who is in the middle of an ongoing divorce from ex Kanye West—opened up about their relationship when it comes to their four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Psalm, 4, and Chicago, 2, in an ABC News special aired April 6. Over the course of the past few months, Ye—who's been vocal about his frustrations in since-deleted social media posts—has expressed dissatisfaction with their co-parenting dynamic.
"I'm really open and honest with them," Kim told host Robin Roberts, referring to their children. "You know, the younger ones don't understand as much. But as far as with my two older ones, they know what's going on, and you have to just really be there for them no matter what. Even in this crazy life that we live. You just have to have a really open dialogue with your children."
The Kardashians star filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. Since then, the former couple have faced their fair share of public drama, with Ye sharing several Instagram posts making accusations aimed at Kim's parenting decisions and her budding relationship with Pete Davidson.
But, as Kim herself explained in the ABC News special, they'll always be in each other lives and are "family" no matter what.
"Kanye and I have had conversations, we have to talk daily for the kids," Kim shared. "So, you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean—Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad. And they do."