Wendy Williams Shares Glam Photo Amid Absence From The Wendy Williams Show

How you doin', Wendy Williams? Because you're looking stylish as ever!
The 57-year-old shared a fashion-forward Instagram photo on April 6, while in the midst of her absence from The Wendy Williams Show.
In the snapshot, Wendy is seen sporting a cheetah print coat with a matching Louis Vuitton bag. She paired the look with a simple black dress and a glowing smile, captioning the moment, "Ready."
Wendy's post comes six months after it was announced that the TV personality would be taking time off from her eponymous talk show due to "ongoing medical issues."
During her absence, numerous celebrities—including Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings and Michael Rapaport—appeared as guest hosts in her place. On Feb. 22, Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein announced that Sherri Shepherd, who also guest hosted for Wendy during her medical leave, will be getting a new talk show that will take over The Wendy Williams Show's current time slots.
"Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on Fox's Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy," the execs shared in a statement. "Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live 'Hot Topics' segment, her creativity and interactions with our guests. Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise."
In response to the lineup change, Wendy's rep Howard Bragman provided a statement to E! News reading: "It's been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time."
"She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television—you can't go to the marketplace and sell a show that's the 'Maybe Wendy Show,'" he added. "She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time."