Why Caitlyn Jenner Was In "Trouble” With Kim Kardashian When She First Met Pete Davidson

Typical dad move.
Caitlyn Jenner confirmed she's met Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson, but admitted she made a big goof during their first encounter.
While appearing on the April 6 episode of the Full Send podcast, the 72-year-old revealed that Kim came over to her house two days earlier so Caitlyn could meet the Saturday Night Live star for the first time.
"I was in trouble because I called him Peter," Caitlyn recalled. "Kim starts laughing, 'It's not Peter, it's Pete.'"
She added, "I don't know, I'm just trying to be polite."
Despite the awkward start, Caitlyn said Pete "seemed like a really nice guy," but shared she was most impressed for another reason.
"The best part, honestly, is Kim seemed so happy," she said. "That's my number one concern."
While Caitlyn may be supportive of Kim and Pete's relationship—which has been going strong since November—she admitted she also gets along really well with Kim's ex Kanye West.
"I really like Kanye," she said. "Every time we've been together, he's been absolutely great. We're good friends."
However, Caitlyn—who was married to Kim's mom Kris Jenner for 22 years before her transition in 2015—confessed that their friendship can be tricky because of her relationship with the Kardashians.
"I just have to be a little careful because he's said some things, especially towards the family that obviously I'm on the family's side," she said. "I wish him nothing but the best and I'd love to see him again."
Back in February, Caitlyn hinted that Kim would be introducing her to Pete soon during an interview on the U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.
"She does seem very happy," she said of the SKIMS founder. "I've talked a little bit about it with my family. I have to be very quiet."
She added, "But I was talking to her the other day and I said, 'You know, I haven't even met him yet. He hasn't been at any function that I've been at.' And she goes, 'Oh my god, you'll love him. We have to go to dinner.'"