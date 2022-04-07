Why Caitlyn Jenner Was In "Trouble” With Kim Kardashian When She First Met Pete Davidson

Watch : Kim Kardashian Meets Pete Davidson's Inner Circle

Typical dad move.

Caitlyn Jenner confirmed she's met Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson, but admitted she made a big goof during their first encounter.

While appearing on the April 6 episode of the Full Send podcast, the 72-year-old revealed that Kim came over to her house two days earlier so Caitlyn could meet the Saturday Night Live star for the first time.

"I was in trouble because I called him Peter," Caitlyn recalled. "Kim starts laughing, 'It's not Peter, it's Pete.'"

She added, "I don't know, I'm just trying to be polite."

Despite the awkward start, Caitlyn said Pete "seemed like a really nice guy," but shared she was most impressed for another reason.

"The best part, honestly, is Kim seemed so happy," she said. "That's my number one concern."

While Caitlyn may be supportive of Kim and Pete's relationship—which has been going strong since November—she admitted she also gets along really well with Kim's ex Kanye West.

"I really like Kanye," she said. "Every time we've been together, he's been absolutely great. We're good friends."