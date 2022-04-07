Kylie Jenner’s See-Through Glass Purse Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Kylie Jenner turned heads with a striking glass bag during press day for The Kardashians. See her unique accessory.

Kylie Jenner's fashion vision is crystal clear—and so is her purse.

The reality TV star rocked an eye-catching glass bag while attending press day for the upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, on April 6.

The purse—made by glassware company Heven in collaboration with apparel brand Coperni—not only stands out for its material of choice, but for the fact it has glass devil horns on its handle as well.

Breanna Box and Peter Dupont, the founders of Heven, explained how the idea to have these horns came to life in an interview with Vogue last month, sharing, "We made a carafe with devil horns for a friend, and I thought, ‘There's something here; this [design] is kind of beautiful!'"

What did Kylie put inside the devilish see-through accessory? Naturally, it held just two lip products from Kylie Cosmetics. The beauty brand founder paired the purse with silver jewelry, ivory pants, a matching blazer and cream mule heels.

Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Motherhood

And while this bag may be brow-raising, the Kardashians' new show—which is set to air April 14 on Hulu—has been teased to be jaw-dropping. In a trailer released for the series on Feb. 4, Kendall Jenner noted, "You have no idea what's coming."

Our best guess? Definitely more incredible outfits.

Kylie's latest look is just one of the many head-turning ensembles she's rocked over the years. Scroll on to see her most daring looks of all time.

Cherry Red

Kylie Jenner wrote on Instagram, "the cherry on top."

Jaw-Dropping Ensemble

A second look at Kylie's red hot ensemble.

A Closer Look

While out at Justin Bieber's album launch party, Kylie gave a closer look at her LaQuan Smith bodysuit.

Sultry Selfies

While hanging out in her closet snapping selfies, Kylie Jenner got fans talking with her revealing look that was partially covered by an oversized blazer. 

Vacay Ready

While enjoying a family vacation to the Turks & Caicos, Kylie sported a bright orange ensemble for her day in the sun. 

Holiday Cheer

While celebrating Christmas 2020, Kylie and her daughter Stormi Webster were the perfect match in sparkling red dresses. 

Red Hot

A new hairstyle and a new outfit allows for a new reason to take a photo. 

Best Dressed

Cool mom alert. While dressing up for Halloween 2020, Kylie transformed into an iconic Power Ranger. 

Birthday Suit

Let's kick off the gallery with this super-sexy Balmain bodysuit Kylie wore to celebrate her 19th birthday. Damn, girl!

Under Boob Bombshell

The reality star showcased some serious under boob on Instagram in April 2017.

Blue Lips

Kylie's been known for rocking blue hair, but this time she's rocking blue lips, courtesy of her Kylie Lipkit line!

Orange You Glad to See Me?

Another day, another hair color! This time Kylie went with an orange wig while hanging with Scott Disick.

Bikini Babe

Wowzers! Kylie pushed the envelope in this boob-baring, barely-there red bikini with matching red lips.

Teal Tresses

Kylie's all-white ensemble really makes her long teal hair pop.

LV Love

Va-va-voom! The E! star flaunts her curves in a cut-out Louis Vuitton monokini and matching head scarf.

More Under Boob

Kylie's birthday bodysuit wasn't even her sexiest! The KUWTK star showed major under boob in this keyhole cutout jumpsuit that was skintight and sizzling hot.

Curves Ahead

This pink swimsuit fit Kylie like a glove! 

The Blues

Kylie's ice blue 'do may be our favorite color on her. What do you think?

Pretty in Pink

Kylie turned head at NYFW in a pink wig.

Green With Envy

Kylie's green bob may be her most shocking hair color to date.

Blond Ambition

Do blondes have more fun? Kylie should certainly know given that she's basically tied out every hair color!

Showing Skin

Kylie's strappy bikini is definitely edgy but still super flattering.

Lovely Lace

Hot damn! Kylie looked basically naked in this head to toe lace ensemble.

Bangin' Bob

Kylie's blue bob with blunt bangs is giving us Pulp Fiction vibes.

Gold Standard

Last but not least, we leave you with Kylie killing it on the red carpet in a leggy gold dress with yet another different hairstyle.

