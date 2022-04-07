Find Out Which Iconic Duo Was Revealed as Hydra on The Masked Singer

The mystery of Hydra was finally solved on the April 6 episode of The Masked Singer. Find out not only who—but how many!— were under the three-headed dragon costume.

Two are heads are usually better than one—but not on The Masked Singer!

On the April 6 episode of the singing competition extravaganza, four—or more!—mystery celebrity contestants battled it out for a spot to stay alive and a shot at the grand finale.

Up first, Ringmaster performed an inspired of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass." After rave reviews from the panelists, including guest Nicole Byer, her Mega Clue was an acoustic guitar and a guitar pick that said "90s." The shrouded celeb said she was a songwriter born in that decade.

Armadillo sang a version of "I Fought The Law" by The Bobby Fuller Four, but it was tumble to the stage that overshadowed his performance. After attempting a high kick, the mystery celeb fell backwards onto the ground. Ever the professional, Armadillo managed to recover and finish the song, even joking that he did it on purpose. Armadillo's Mega Clue was revealed to be a motorcycle and a diamond-encrusted keychain. 

photos
Ranking The Masked Singer Reveals From Least to Most Exciting

Hydra, the confusing three-headed dragon, performed ZZ Top's "Sharp Dressed Man." As the panelists remained conflicted about how many people were inside the costume, Hydra's Mega Clue was unveiled as a deck of cards that was all jokers. 

To wrap things up, Miss Teddy sang a soulful version of Demi Lovato's "Tell Me You Love Me" to a rapturous ovation. The snuggly bear's Mega Clue was the big reveal that she's a Grammy winner! Could this mean that we have an actual singer in our midst? After all, there were some pretty big hints that Miss Teddy might be legendary disco singer Gloria Gaynor.

After the panel and audience vote, Hydra and Armadillo landed in the bottom two. To avoid elimination, they went head-to-head with Armadillo singing "Walkin' The Dog" by Rufus Thomas and Hydra performing "Two Princes" by Spin Doctors.

Ultimately, the three-headed dragon was slayed as Hydra got sent home. When it was time for unmasking, legendary Las Vegas comedians Penn & Teller were revealed under the monstrous costume.

See Ringmaster, Miss Teddy and Armadillo fight for a spot in the finale next week when The Masked Singer airs at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. 

Read on for more information about this season's batch of mystery contestants.

Michael Becker / FOX
Firefly

Team: Good

Firefly flew into the finale on the March 23 episode, first impressing the panel with her performance of "Attention" by Charlie Puth. Then, she writhed around the floor during the Final Showdown against Thingamabob and Cyclops, securing her spot in the next round. The panelists complimented her dancing just as much as her singing. Her latest clue package included a photo of Kanye West, sticks of TNT, a fire alarm and the knowledge that she used to perform shows for her neighbors. 

It was a rocky night for Firefly on the March 16 episode. After an impressive performance of Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)," she still found herself in the bottom two. She sang a killer version of Ariana Grande's "God Is a Woman" to knock out Ram and save herself, at least for another week.

Firefly's Mega Clue was a photo of Pharrell Williams, who she said has been instrumental in her career.

On March 9, she performed Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody" and her video included a program from the famed Apollo Theater, a framed photo of Tyler Perry, references to stand-up comedy and a Statue of Liberty figurine. 

Michael Becker / FOX
Miss Teddy

Team: Cuddly

On the April 6 episode, Miss Teddy sang "Tell Me You Love Me" by Demi Lovato. Her Mega Clue revealed that she's a Grammy winner. Clearly impressed with her voice, panelist Robin Thicke called it one of his favorite performances in the history of the show.

Miss Teddy sang Taylor Dayne's iconic "Tell It To My Heart" on the March 30 episode. Her clue package featured a rainbow bed, a Santa Claus toy, two people having a pillow fight, a bag of trash, a director's chair and a caterpillar turning into a butterfly.

Michael Becker / FOX
Armadillo

Team: Good

Armadillo sang "I Fought The Law" by The Bobby Fuller Four on the April 6 episode. His Mega Clue was a motorcycle and a diamond-encrusted keychain. 

The March 30 episode featured Armadillo singing "Secret Agent Man" by Johnny Rivers. He told the panel he was "born on a mountain, raised in a cave" after a clue package featuring rocks, a BBQ grill, hot dogs, a bow and arrow and a tongue-in-cheek image of a literal beefcake.

Michael Becker / FOX
Ringmaster

Team: Good

On the April 6 episode, Ringmaster sang a version of "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj. Her Mega Clue was a guitar pick that revealed she was born in 90s. She also called herself a songwriter.

After a clue package that featured an image of Miley Cyrus on a coffee mug, Ringmaster sang Miley's "The Climb" on the March 30 episode. Her clue package also included a box of Circus Ring-O's cereal, a game of tic-tac-toe, a bottle of Sweet Southern liquor and a Golden State driver's license. 

Ringmaster took a moment to address panelist Nicole Scherzinger and said, "Nicole, it's good to see you again."

Michael Becker / FOX
Hydra

Team: Bad

On the April 6 episode, Hydra sang "Sharp Dressed Man" by ZZ Top. Their Mega Clue was a deck of cards, filled with all jokers. Their friend Gilbert Gottfried wished them good luck in the competition. After losing a duel against Armadillo, it was revealed that Hydra was legendary comedic duo Penn & Teller.

Hydra sang Train's "Hey, Soul Sister" on the March 30 episode. It's unclear if Hydra is indeed three separate people, or one person doing three different voices. 

His clue package included a shark, a pack of gum, a reference to Miami, a beach ball and a Magic 8-Ball.

Michael Becker / FOX
Lemur

Team: Cuddly

Lemur performed Carole King's "I Feel The Earth Move" after a clue package that included a guitar, a magazine cover and some eye cream.

Alas, the Lemur couldn't prevail for Team Cuddly and got sent home. Supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley was revealed to be under the costume.

Michael Becker / FOX
Thingamabob

Team: Bad

After a performance of MTKO's "Classic" on the March 23 episode, Thingamabob talked about his difficult childhood and not always having the support of his family. His clue package included a kangaroo, a picnic table, luggage with a bull on it and a wrecking ball. The panelists commented on his big feet, as well. After failing to move on to the finale, Thingamabob was revealed to be Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata.

Cyclops sang "Suspicious Minds" by Elvis Presley on the March 16 episode, but it was his Mega Clue that really got the judges talking. A meteorite was brought to the stage with a plaque that read "This meteorite crashed to Earth in 1988." 

On the March 9 episode, Cyclops rocked out to Creed's "My Sacrifice" for his first performance, but it was his spoken word that revealed the most about him. He referred to himself as a "villain" and said he tend to "connect more with monsters than heroes."

His intro video featured a compass and a comic book, hinting that there might be something—and someone!—adventurous involved here. 

Michael Becker / FOX
Cyclops

Team: Cuddly

Cyclops performed "Flashdance (What A Feeling)" by Irene Cara on the March 23 episode. His clue package included a lottery ticket, milk, Michelangelo's Statue of David, a podcast poster and a fiddle. After a fierce Final Showdown against Thingamabob and Firefly, Cyclops failed to make the finale and was forced to be unmasked. It was revealed to be Lost star Jorge Garcia.

Thingamabob brought panelist Ken Jeong to tears with his performance of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" on the March 16 episode. His Mega Clue was a series of men holding shields, and he joked that he forgot his trident backstage.

On the March 9 premiere, he performed "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi and his clue package featured a Hotel California ornament, a bulldog and a tackle box. Another hint: Thingamabob said he "grew up on rock music."

Michael Becker / FOX
Ram

Team: Bad

On the March 16 episode, Ram sang "Learn To Fly" by Foo Fighters, which didn't exactly inspire the audience. He was forced to duel against Firefly to avoid elimination. His version of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver didn't do the trick, and Ram was forced to unmask. It was revealed to be Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Buck.

 

Michael Becker / FOX
McTerrier

Team: Good

On the March 9 premiere, McTerrier was the first contestant sent back to the pound. After a chaotic performance of Loverboy's "Working For The Weekend" that featured his headpiece flying off for the first time in the show's history, the audience was left as flummoxed as they were underwhelmed.

Thus, pastry chef and Food Network star Duff Goldman was sent packing. A ruff start to be sure.

Michael Becker / FOX
Baby Mammoth

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Space Bunny

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Queen Cobra

Team: Bad

Michael Becker / FOX
The Prince

Team: Good

Michael Becker / FOX
Jack in the Box

Team: Bad

