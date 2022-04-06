Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Unveil the “Perfect” Spot in Their Home for "Cheesy" Family Photos

Making their house a home.
Jonathan Scott and girlfriend Zooey Deschanel have been busy renovating their new 1938 historic home in Los Angeles for nearly two years, and while the project isn't quite complete, the Property Brothers star is already making plans for the home's standout entryway.
In the Spring 2022 issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, Jonathan described the two story staircase—which they converted from tight, spiral stairs with a single story ceiling—as, "The perfect backdrop for cheesy tiered family holiday photos."
Perhaps thinking of Zooey's kids Elsie, 5, Charlie, 4—whom the New Girl star shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik—the 43-year-old said that new stairs will be "solid white oak treads and white risers, with an iron railing and a Moroccan-style runner. "
"For anyone with kids or dogs, it's so much safer with a runner," he explained. "We may take it off in the future, but for now it will be there and it will be beautiful."
Jonathan first revealed plans of the "dream home" back in January in the Winter issue of the Scott brothers' lifestyle magazine. He explained he and Zooey—who is "obsessed with real estate"—had been looking at houses around Los Angeles "for fun," but their "noncommittal plan" backfired when they fell in love with the Georgian-style home.
"As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed… magical," he recalled of the house. "It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park."
After Zooey's kids affectionately "dubbed it the Park House" due to its surrounding greenery, Jonathan said he and Zooey were convinced to buy the property.
"And you know what happens when you name something, whether it's a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it," he quipped. "The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House."
Since buying the home, the couple—who have been dating since 2019—say they have designed every detail from floor to ceiling.
"We spent a long time figuring out the best details to make each room special," Zooey, 42, told Drew + Jonathan Reveal in April. "At first glance, you'd think this could all be original. That's what we're going for."
While the renovations can be tedious, Jonathan said the labor of love will all be worth it as the pair is planning to hold on to their dream home forever.
"We have each other, and we have time—the rest of our lives together in this house," he noted in December. "Our house. Our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family."