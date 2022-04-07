This $30 Dress on Amazon Has Over 20,400 Five-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.
One of our favorite things to do is browse through Amazon's best-sellers section to see what kinds of cute new things we should be adding to our cart. It's how we found these floral kimono tops for just $18! Today, we're bringing you another great fashion find that you're sure to love.
DB Moon's casual short sleeve dress on Amazon comes in over 40 different solid colors and patterns including floral prints that are perfect for spring, polka dots, cheetah print and tie dye. The dresses are soft and stretchy and feature a flattering empire waist. They also have hidden pockets, which are a sweet bonus.
When you're shopping on Amazon, reviews can really make a difference in helping you decide whether something is worth getting. Not only has this dress been on the best-selling list for the past month or so, it also has over 20,400 five-star reviews. To learn more about the dress and why Amazon shoppers are obsessed, check out the below.
DB Moon Casual Dress with Pockets
This flowy casual dress from DB Moon is a "go-to" for numerous Amazon shoppers. It comes in over 40 colors and patterns ranging from a simple solid black dress to a pretty sunflower pattern. You're sure to find one that fits your sense of style. There dresses are listed at $46, but they're on sale for as low as $30 right now. We wouldn't blame you if wanted to buy more than one.
Wonder what actual Amazon shoppers think about this dress? Check out the following reviews.
"Perfect casual summer dress. This dress is better than I expected. It is super comfortable and very flattering. I love the pockets! I will be wearing this dress all summer!"
"I love this dress! Hits about the knee, fits great, and the color design is so pretty. I get compliments whenever I wear it. It's my happy dress."
"Perfect Sunday dress! The elastic band in the middle flatters the waistline and it's a super cute simple dress!"
"I'm so glad I decided to get this dress! I was a little unsure of the print on me, but knew I liked how it looked in the picture. I absolutely love this dress! It's very flattering and I get at least two compliments every time I wear it. I'm a preschool teacher and even my students have told me my dress is pretty when I wear it."
"I love this dress and have gotten so many compliments. It's comfortable and can be dressed up or down. Also great if you have a fuller figure as it is stretchy."
"Amazing dress! So comfortable and yet flattering. I've already worn it to church, to the pool, and even to a wedding. I receive compliments everywhere I go."
"I love this. I started out with one and found myself wearing it so often that I have now purchased three more patterns. Very satisfied."
