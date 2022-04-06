Watch Karlie Kloss Get Choked Up While Discussing Her Bond With Baby Levi

Karlie Kloss became emotional on Today while discussing the instant love she felt for her son, Levi, upon holding him for the first time.

Karlie Kloss' son Levi has officially cracked the code to her heart. 

The model and entrepreneur, 29, got emotional while discussing her relationship with her 12-month-old son on Today, sharing that it was instant love from "the moment he was placed in my arms." 

"I just had this moment of like, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this,'" she told Hoda Kotb, her voice cracking as she spoke. "It's just the most profound experience that I had no idea until having a kid." 

The Kode With Klossy founder, who welcomed her son with husband Joshua Kushner in March 2021, described parenting as "wild," adding, "It's the greatest joy I never knew. It's the best." 

Karlie also admitted that since becoming a mom, her viewpoint on life and what's most important has fundamentally shifted.

"Priorities change. Everything changes. I think the last few years have changed us as well," she acknowledged before jokingly adding, "I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I'm actually on time everywhere now."  

Karlie Kloss Reveals Her Baby Boy’s Name One Month After Giving Birth

In March, Karlie commemorated her son's 1st birthday by posting a photo of the pair together on Instagram.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The sweet snapshot saw Karlie raising her child into the air with a large smile on her face and little Levi's face hidden just out of frame.   

"In the blink of an eye my baby is 1," she captioned the post. "Becoming a mama has been the greatest joy of my life, I have never grown more as an individual or loved more deeply." 

She added, "Levi, thank you for choosing us. @joshuakushner and I love you more than we can ever express. Xoxo."

