Do Velcro Rollers Really Work? A Shopping Editor's Honest Review

There's no better feeling than stepping out of the hair salon with a fresh blowout. I have tried to emulate that look to get that bounce in my step (and hair), and it's not quite the same. If I do nail the look, it's after a lot of time and patience, which I don't always have, especially in the morning. I just want some bouncy hair with volume and shine, is that so much to ask?

Lately, I've been seeing velcro rollers everywhere lately. Whenever I would watch Euphoria, I would see Maude Apatow's character Lexi with velcro rollers in her hair. When Real Housewives of New Jersey is on, Margaret Josephs preps for a night out with her hair full of rollers. My mind was blown by Lily James' transformation into Pam Anderson on Pam & Tommy. The hairstylists did Lily's hair with some velcro rollers from DryBar. Inspired by some of my favorite TV shows, I finally took the plunge and tried the hot rollers thing. After some trial and error with different products, here's what worked for me.