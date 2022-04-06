Zoe Saldana's Mom-Life Video With Her 3 Kids Is All Too Relatable

No need to paint a smile on this face, her kids have got that covered.
Zoe Saldana gave fans a peek into her world as a mom, in an Instagram video shared April 5. The montage took viewers through a typical day, including getting ready and receiving world-class face painting from her three kids, Bowie Perego-Saldana, 7, Cy Perego-Saldana, 7, and Zen Perego-Saldana, 5, whose dad is Zoe's husband, Marco Perego.
She captioned the post, "A day in the life…. #woman #mom #workingmom."
Followers of the actress praised her candid post.
One user wrote, "I just love how real you are with your media posting!" Another added, "Here for the home w kids realness! You can have an impeccable house or you can have young kids but you can't have both, lol."
Some also teased that her at-home face paint reminded them of the green look she wears as Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.
A user wrote, "Lol the infinite patience of a mama, you spend hours upon hours getting painted at work, then you go home and get painted."
In addition to sharing the lighter side of parenthood, the working mom is also happy to share the tougher moments. In a January interview with E! News, Zoe talked about empowering her children while also steering them in the right direction.
"My son said this last summer, he was just like, 'I have no power—the grownups have all the power,'" Zoe shared. "And I remember thinking, ‘You're absolutely right. From the moment you wake up to the moment you got to bed, I tell you what to do at all times.' And it's like how do I give the power back to you? How do you regain the power in a way that we both want. I still need you to brush your teeth bro."
Looks like she's found the perfect balance!