Get Ready for Summer With These 13 Body Oils

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In a video detailing her skincare routine video, Hailey Bieber explained that if she doesn't go to bed looking like a "glazed donut" then she's not doing it right—and we couldn't agree more. But we like to take it a step further by being covered from head to toe in nourishing oils by the time our head hits the pillow.
While that might seem messy and high-maintenance, don't knock it until you try it. Both facial and body oils can help boost hydration levels and a handful of other common skincare concerns like hyperpigmentation, uneven texture and loss of firmness. Plus, there's no better feeling than waking up to super supple, glowy skin.
Since summer is around the corner, we rounded up our 13 favorite body oils to help you feel confident when flaunting your stuff at the beach or pool. Scroll below to get soft, radiant skin!
Grown Alchemist Body Treatment Oil
Tackle stretch marks, scars and dryness with this skin-loving oil formulated with fatty acids, omega 6 & 9 and antioxidants. It has an uplifting scent composed of notes of ylang ylang, sandalwood and bergamot.
Nécessaire The Body Oil
Packed with five cold-pressed oils, antioxidants, vitamins and omegas 6-7-9, this oil works to soften and soothe stressed-out skin. Those with sensitive skin can rest easy knowing it's dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic and fragrance-free
Undaria Algae Body Oil
There's nothing quite like Osea's cult-favorite Undaria Algae Body Oil. Besides providing a relaxing aromatic experience, it's infused with hand-harvested Undaria algae that has been soaked in barrels of oils for up to six months. It is the definition of luxury and will leave your skin feeling supple.
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil
Featuring a transformative blend of collagen, stem cell, essential oils and anti-inflammatory ingredients, this massage oil aides in tightening skin and reducing the appearance of cellulite. After scrolling through the 35,000 five-star reviews, we had to try it out for ourselves! Now that we've been using it for over a month, we're giving it our stamp of approval. Although our cellulite isn't gone, it is less noticeable and our skin looks and feels healthier.
The Honest Company Organic Body Oil
Made with sensitive skin types in mind, this plant-based oil works to lock in moisture to calm irritated skin. One Amazon reviewer said, "I adore this body oil - it is my first foray into body oils and it is very user friendly. It has no smell which I love, goes on easily, isn't too sticky, and is super moisturizing! I mix it with my body lotion (about half and half) and it makes my skin super soft and supple."
MUTHA™ Body Oil
Mutha makes one of our favorite body oils! The ultra-nourishing formula is packed with essential vitamins and 100% botanical seed oils to protect the skin's barrier while minimizing the appearance of stretch marks. We love how fast-absorbing it is!
KORA Organics Noni Glow Body Oil
Thanks to ingredients like Noni extract, rosehip and sunflower seed oils, your skin will look velvety and glowy without feeling overly greasy.
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
This top-rated oil works to target a variety of skin concerns like stretch marks and scars from pregnancy, surgery and acne. You can also use it on your hair and face!
Wonder Valley Hinoki Body Oil
Besides giving you softer, healthier skin, you'll fall in love with the unique scent of Siberian fir and Japanese hinoki.
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Body Oil
Give scars, stretch marks and dry skin the boot! This budget-friendly oil is infused with shea, cocoa butter and coconut oil to lock in moisture for 24 hours. Oh, and it has 18,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
Óleo Para O Corpo Kaya Jungle Firming Body Oil
This lightweight oil is infused with omegas 3, 6, 9, and vitamin A and E and a cold-pressed Jungle Complex™ composed of Amazonian ingredients. In addition to softening skin and boosting radiance, it aides in firming skin.
Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil
We will admit this oil is a bit of a splurge, but your skin will thank you! With anti-aging ingredients like essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, it will give your skin a more youthful appearance.
Still in the mood to shop? Check out our favorite skincare picks from the Sephora Spring Savings Event!