Get Ready for Summer With These 13 Body Oils

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

In a video detailing her skincare routine video, Hailey Bieber explained that if she doesn't go to bed looking like a "glazed donut" then she's not doing it right—and we couldn't agree more. But we like to take it a step further by being covered from head to toe in nourishing oils by the time our head hits the pillow.

While that might seem messy and high-maintenance, don't knock it until you try it. Both facial and body oils can help boost hydration levels and a handful of other common skincare concerns like hyperpigmentation, uneven texture and loss of firmness. Plus, there's no better feeling than waking up to super supple, glowy skin.

Since summer is around the corner, we rounded up our 13 favorite body oils to help you feel confident when flaunting your stuff at the beach or pool. Scroll below to get soft, radiant skin!