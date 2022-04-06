How O-T Fagbenle Perfected His President Barack Obama Impression for The First Lady

Watch : Gabrielle Union & More Celebrate Barack Obama's 60th Birthday

Talk about sounding presidential!

O-T Fagbenle, who plays President Barack Obama in the upcoming Showtime limited series The First Lady, knew he had big shoes to fill, but none of it would matter if he couldn't that famous voice down.

"[Obama] came at the beginning of social media, he was the first social media president. And so it's a really big challenge to play someone who's so well known and not feel like you're doing [an] imitation of them," Fagbenle told Tamron Hall on April 6.

So, The Handmaid's Tale actor went to great lengths to make sure he got it right.

"There's a whole technical aspect to it, studying dialect and movement and I had some great support, some great coaches," he said. "Some great friends who helped me out with that."

However, Fagbenle—who is British!—also knew that there's much more to the 44th president than his voice.