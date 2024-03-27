Last Minute Shopping For Prom Dresses? Check Out These Sites With Fast Shipping

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.
How is it prom season already? The year is really flying by quickly, isn't it? If you feel behind on your prom dress shopping, you're definitely not the only one. Even so, there's no need to stress because there are some great websites with affordable styles that will ship out to you pretty quickly... without having to pay exorbitant shipping fees. We're talking delivery in as little as one day. That sounds like a miracle but it's the truth.
Whether you are a last minute shopper, just want one more backup dress, or you want to make a post-prom wardrobe change, these are the best places to buy affordable prom dresses for every style that will be delivered to you in to time (and will spare you from stressing out over the delivery date). Keep reading to find out which prom dress sites offer fast shipping.
Lulu's
Get 3-day shipping for $9, 2-day shipping for $18, and 1-day shipping for $25 at Lulu's where you can find every style of prom dress imaginable.
Windsor
At Windsor, standard shipping is pretty fast, arriving in 3 to 4 days. But you can always opt for express shipping if you need your prom dress in 1 to 2 days.
Princess Polly
On orders over $50, you can get 2-day shipping for $15.99 or 1-day shipping for $22.99, which is great because Princess Polly is full of trendy prom dresses.
Macy's
You can never go wrong with Macy's since they have options galore. You can shop online and pick it up in stores or get same day delivery for $15 on orders over $25.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie — which is full of gorgeous and unique prom dress styles — offers express shipping (2-3 days) for $10 and overnight shipping (1-2 days) for $15.
Amazon
Yes, you can actually get prom dresses at Amazon. There are so many great special occasion looks that you can get at Amazon in a wide variety of sizes. That super fast Prime Shipping always comes through, doesn't it?
Revolve
If you are in a time crunch to shop, Revolve is so incredibly reliable with the fast shipping. If you're mid-week wondering what to wear on a Saturday night, get your prom dress at Revolve. The shipping is always on time and there's a wide range of price points.
Nordstrom
Two-day shipping is just $12 at Nordstrom. If you're really in a rush, you can get next day shipping for only $20. Nordstrom has so many beautiful gowns, mini dresses, and jumpsuits in a wide range of sizes and price points.
When should I order my prom dress?
While many agree that January and February are prime months for starting to browse stores for your prom dress, March is a good time to start shopping seriously. Most shops will have released their newest prom dress collections by now, and by ordering now, you'll have enough time to try on the dress once it arrives and get it tailored or order a back-up dress with enough time to spare. Ideally, you would have your dress at least a week before prom to make sure that it fits and you're comfortable in it. This will give you enough time to take it to a seamstress, too. But if life has gotten in the way or just can't seem to make a decision, these sites have fast shipping so you can receive your dress in time for prom (even if it's a day before).
What are the best places to buy a prom dress online?
While there are many shops that carry suitable prom dresses online, some shops that currently carry the trendiest and most stylish collections are Windsor, Lulus, Showpo, Rent The Runway, Revolve, Amazon, Free People, Princess Polly, Macy's, and Bloomingdale's.
Is it worth it to buy an expensive prom dress?
When you're deciding how much to spend on your prom dress, it's worth considering that you will likely not wear the dress very often after prom night. At the same time, because prom only happens once for most people, it's a special occasion that is worth splurging on (just think of all the pictures). If you want to score your dream dress without doing too much damage on your wallet, you may want to check out services like Rent The Runway.
—Originally published April 6 2022, at 2:22 p.m. PT