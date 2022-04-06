Alicia Silverstone's Birthday Tribute to Her "Forever" Friend Paul Rudd Will Have You Totally Buggin'

Watch : Alicia Silverstone's Iconic "Clueless" TikTok With Son Bear Blu

As if we could ignore this iconic birthday message.

Alicia Silverstone wished her Clueless co-star Paul Rudd a happy 53rd birthday on TikTok that made fans nostalgic of the 90s. In the video, Alicia combined a video of herself onscreen with Paul in the 1995 film with one from the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo in 2019. As she playfully shoves Paul in Clueless, the video splices right to a wholesome hug from the expo.

"Friends since forever," the 45-year-old actress captioned the video. "Happy Birthday Paul!"

Fans were totally buggin' in the comments as they reminisced about the classic 90s film, in which Alicia played rich girl Cher who navigates friendship and high school sweethearts when Josh, Cher's ex-stepbrother played by Paul, comes to town to shake up her love life.

One fan wrote, "The movie moment I fell in love you both! Be still my 90s kids." Another fan commented, "That movie made me fall in love with Paul."