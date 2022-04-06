Britney Spears Objects to Mom Lynne's Request to Cover Attorney Fees

Britney Spears isn't letting her mom get a piece of her.
On April 5, the 40-year-old pop star has filed an official opposition to her mother Lynne Spears' request for $660,000 in attorney's fees stemming from her involvement in her daughter's conservatorship battle.
In official court documents, obtained by E! News, Britney's lawyers argue the legality of Lynn's petition saying it has "no authority at all to support the conclusion that a conservatorship estate can be held financially responsible for the attorney's fees of a third party" like Lynne.
The docs state, "[This is] an issue between Lynne and her attorneys and there is no legal basis for placing Britney Spears in the middle of it."
Britney's lawyers also pointed out Britney has "has for decades been her family's sole breadwinner, supporting her entire family," including providing Lynne's home and expenses totaling over $1.7 million.
The documents say that Lynne's legal request "is entirely unsupported by law or equity and must be rejected for these reasons alone."
Lynne filed her petition for Britney to cover her attorney's fees back in November after she hired the firm Jones Swanson Huddell & Garrison LLC in 2019 to see "what they could do to get involved to help Britney free herself from what she saw was a very controlling existence," according to the legal documents.
On Nov. 12, a judge terminated the Britney's conservatorship, which controlled her life for 13 years. The ruling came five months after a hearing in which the superstar spoke out about her "abusive" conservatorship and father Jamie Spears, who had had obtained the arrangement, which controlled her estate, and medical and personal affairs in 2008 following his Britney's much-publicized psychiatric hospitalization.
Days before the conservatorship was finally terminated, Britney took to social media to blame her mom for concocting the idea of the restrictive legal arrangement in the first place.
"The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman" Britney wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, "my dad [Jamie] may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.
"I will never get those years back," she continued. "She secretly ruined my life. So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f–k yourself!!!!"