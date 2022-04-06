Camila Cabello Shares How Therapy Changed Her Life

Watch : Camila Cabello Gets Real About Anxiety in New Album

Camila Cabello is opening up about how therapy changed her life for the better.

Chatting exclusively with E! News' Justin Sylvester on the April 6 episode of Daily Pop, the singer talked about her struggles with anxiety and how she ultimately resolved them by seeking help.

"There was a time where my anxiety felt so bad, I was like, ‘I don't feel like I can go in the studio. I don't feel like I can work. I don't know,'" revealed the pop star, whose third studio album, Familia, drops on April 8. "And so, the only way for me to go to work every day was to be honest and be myself. And if I didn't go to work and was just waiting for myself to feel better before I did that...it's just a paralyzing feeling."

The one thing she credits for helping her get through "the tough times," even before her very public breakup with ex Shawn Mendes? Therapy.