This Is Us Producer Reveals Just How Close We Are to Kate and Toby's Split

Watch : This Is Us: Chrissy Metz & Chris Sullivan Look Back on 6-Year Journey

Warning: contains spoilers from This Is Us.

Katoby is basically saying, "this is it."

During April 5's episode of This Is Us, titled "Saturday in the Park," we see that Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are almost at their wits end. But while it may seem like they're about to call it quits on their marriage, series producer K.J. Steinberg shared where he believes the pair currently stand in their relationship.

"I think at the end of the episode, there's still hope," Steinberg told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. "There's a recognition that something's gotta change. They are at the rubicon. If they don't pay attention to this marriage—if they don't give it their full focus—it's doomed."

"We need to go into [the next] episode knowing that Kate and Toby are good people," he continued, "who have so much love for one another, but that love has gotten lost in the distance and the way that they have evolved individually without converging in that evolution. Their lives have strangely taken different paths. The end of this episode gives them clarity that they really have to stop just hoping things get better. They need to work to make things get better."