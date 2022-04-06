This Is Us Producer Reveals Just How Close We Are to Kate and Toby's Split

Warning: contains spoilers from This Is Us.
Katoby is basically saying, "this is it."
During April 5's episode of This Is Us, titled "Saturday in the Park," we see that Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are almost at their wits end. But while it may seem like they're about to call it quits on their marriage, series producer K.J. Steinberg shared where he believes the pair currently stand in their relationship.
"I think at the end of the episode, there's still hope," Steinberg told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. "There's a recognition that something's gotta change. They are at the rubicon. If they don't pay attention to this marriage—if they don't give it their full focus—it's doomed."
"We need to go into [the next] episode knowing that Kate and Toby are good people," he continued, "who have so much love for one another, but that love has gotten lost in the distance and the way that they have evolved individually without converging in that evolution. Their lives have strangely taken different paths. The end of this episode gives them clarity that they really have to stop just hoping things get better. They need to work to make things get better."
But are they willing to put in that work? Yes, according to Steinberg.
"They're going to do whatever it takes, but they won't know what that is until they're in it," he revealed. "And it's not going to look like what they thought it would look like. And it's not going to look like what the audience thinks it's going to look like."
Last season, in a five-year flash forward scene, it was revealed that the pair will get divorce and Kate will marry someone else.
And this breakup isn't just hard on Toby and Kate, it's hard on actor Chris as well.
"It's such an important part of relationships to talk about," Chris previously told E! News' Daily Pop. "It doesn't get talked about a lot and it doesn't get handled very delicately a lot, and only [creator] Dan Fogelman and our writing staff can take the end of a marriage and still address it with compassion and love."
He continued, "We spent six years loving each other, so it's a bummer to go out like this. But it's also an honor to address this."
This Is Us—which premiered in 2016 and stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson—is currently in its sixth and final season.
When will Kate and Toby say goodbye to their relationship?

