10 True Crime Documentaries to Watch This Spring

There's good news and bad news. The good news is there are hundreds of true-crime documentaries to enjoy—but that also happens to be the bad news.

Over the years, Netflix, Hulu, HBO and other streamers have recruited documentarians and filmmakers to tell important stories that captivate audiences. Admittedly, some documentaries are merely fascinating for featuring kooky characters (yes, we're talking about Tiger King), but others have contributed to ongoing investigations.

For example, if it weren't for the HBO doc The Jinx, there's no knowing whether Robert Durst would've been convicted for the murder of Susan Berman. While filming the miniseries, Durst, who died this January, famously muttered in a hot-mic moment, "You're caught! What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."

While the footage wasn't used in the prosecution's case against Durst, it brought renewed interest to Berman's murder, which Durst was convicted of in September.