Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Limited Time Only Sale on Marc Jacobs Bags & More—These Are the 12 Best Deals

Love designer brands but not the high price tag they usually come with? Same. Lucky for us, Nordstrom Rack makes shopping for designer clothes, shoes, bags and more, so much easier on the wallet. Right now, they're holding a flash sale on everything Marc Jacobs so you can score amazing deals on bags, wallets, shoes and more. Prices start as low as $30. It's the perfect mid-week pick-me-up!

Some of our faves from the Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale include the Commuter Tote Bag, which is great for work and travel. It's originally $350, but it's on sale now for $140. We also have our eye on the super classy Groove Leather Mini Bag that you can snag for less than $100. With Mother's Day right around the corner, Marc Jacobs' Quilted Nylon Baby Bag and Changing Pad would make an excellent gift for new moms.

Since it is a flash sale, you only have a limited time to score these great discounts. So be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack's Marc Jacobs Sale today. We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find. Check those out below.