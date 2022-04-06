Madelyn Cline Says Dealing with Social Media Has Been an “Ongoing Struggle” Amid Rise to Fame

Madelyn Cline might be surfing the big wave of superstardom on Outer Banks, but that doesn't mean it's been an easy ride.
In a recent appearance on Dear Media's Ready, Set, Spill podcast, the 24-year-old actress opened up about her struggle to navigate social media and its "lack of anonymity" ever since rising to fame on the popular Netflix series.
"Everybody has an opinion about everything…and that's totally fine," she said. "Everybody is totally entitled to their opinions, but sometimes it is hard because it feels like, you know, you can't…"
Host Lindsey Carter added, "Hear your own thoughts?"
"Exactly," Madelyn continued. "That's exactly what it feels like. And I care so much about what everybody thinks. So sometimes I have to take a step back and remove myself."
As a result, she added, "It's been an ongoing struggle for me, juggling social media, because of that."
However, Madelyn, who is set to star in the upcoming Knives Out sequel, can also see the beauty of social media too.
The actress shared that she believed it could be a "wonderful" tool, especially when used to connect with fans from all over the world.
"I love to interact with comments and see what everybody's doing," she shared. "But it's been hard for me to adjust because the reality is it's not reality. It's filtered reality."
Despite her social media difficulties, Madelyn revealed that the fans that she's gotten to meet along the way have made her entire journey worth it.
"When I was in Paris for Fashion Week, I met the most lovely teenage girls who were fans of the show," she shared. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would be over in Europe meeting people who love the show. It's very sweet, so there's a duality to it."