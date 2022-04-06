Madelyn Cline Says Dealing with Social Media Has Been an “Ongoing Struggle” Amid Rise to Fame

Watch : Madelyn Cline - 2021 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

Madelyn Cline might be surfing the big wave of superstardom on Outer Banks, but that doesn't mean it's been an easy ride.

In a recent appearance on Dear Media's Ready, Set, Spill podcast, the 24-year-old actress opened up about her struggle to navigate social media and its "lack of anonymity" ever since rising to fame on the popular Netflix series.

"Everybody has an opinion about everything…and that's totally fine," she said. "Everybody is totally entitled to their opinions, but sometimes it is hard because it feels like, you know, you can't…"

Host Lindsey Carter added, "Hear your own thoughts?"

"Exactly," Madelyn continued. "That's exactly what it feels like. And I care so much about what everybody thinks. So sometimes I have to take a step back and remove myself."

As a result, she added, "It's been an ongoing struggle for me, juggling social media, because of that."

However, Madelyn, who is set to star in the upcoming Knives Out sequel, can also see the beauty of social media too.