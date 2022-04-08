Yes, Lizzie McGuire's Clayton Snyder Is Still What Your Childhood Dreams Are Made Of

Watch : Lizzie McGuire Star Reveals FAVORITE Ethan Craft Moments

They say you should never meet your heroes, but we are here to tell you that you can definitely connect with your childhood crush without fear of disappointment.

When Lizzie McGuire premiered on the Disney Channel in 2001, Hilary Duff's titular character wasn't the only middle schooler to be nursing a serious crush on Ethan Craft. Viewers fell every bit as hard for her adorably dim classmate. Sure her BFF Gordo (Adam Lamberg) had the brains, but Ethan had the personality of a puppy, that cool guy charisma and, you know, that mane.

And after an hour-long Zoom hang with Clayton Snyder, we are thrilled to report that that the actor behind Ethan is even more delightful than the character he played in Lizzie McGuire's two seasons plus the 2003 movie. Oh, and his hair is just as enviable more than two decades later. A humble Disney Channel hunk who is more than happy to indulge our insatiable need for nostalgia? Hey now, hey now, this is definitely what any millennial's dreams are made of.