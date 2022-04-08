Draymond Green Shares the Special Memories Stephen Curry and More NBA Teammates Help Create For His Son

Watch : Draymond Green Gets a Parenting Assist While on the Road

Pickup basketball tends to get a bit elevated when your dad is a three-time NBA champion.

It was just recently, Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News, that his 5-year-old son Draymond Green Jr. was sitting with him in the the locker room after practice as he chatted with teammates Juan Toscano-Anderson and Jordan Poole. "And DJ said, 'All right, Daddy, I'm going to rebound for Steph,'" the athlete shared, referencing the league's two-time MVP Stephen Curry. "And Juan was like, 'That's so crazy. He's just randomly talking about he's going to rebound for the greatest shooter that ever played the game of basketball.'"

What? Like it's hard?

"I know he doesn't quite understand it yet," Green, 32, allowed. "To him, it's like, 'Oh, I'm going to go rebound for Steph because it's fun for me.' Like, 'Dude, you're going to rebound for Steph Curry. That's such an incredible experience.'"