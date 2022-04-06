Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh Is Once Again Scrubbing Back in for the Medical Drama

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Grey's Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers

Looks like there's even more reason to celebrate this Cinco de Mayo!

On April 6, Grey's Anatomy announced that Kate Walsh will return to the medical drama on May 5. The Private Practice alum confirmed the news by posting an Instagram video of her in costume, writing, "I'm back in uniform and that can only mean one thing…#GreysAnatomy Thursday, May 5th!"

And fans are freaking out, obviously.

"I'M NOT BREATHING" and "YOU'RE AN ICON, YOU ARE A LEGEND YOU ARE THE MOMENT," some fans commented.

"KATE IS THE SAVIOR OF SEASON 18," added another.

Oh, and Patrick Dempsey commented a fire emoji. Is McDreamy flirting?

Walsh previously reprised her role as Addison Montgomery earlier this season. Back in February, Addison was in Seattle to perform a uterine transplant. But while she was in town, the surgeon took the opportunity to catch up with Amelia Shephard (Caterina Scorsone) and teach some Grey Sloan Memorial residents.