Is Julia Fox Really Down to Join RHONY? Hear Leah McSweeney's Answer

Julia Fox's gems? Uncut. Her future as a reality TV star? Undetermined.
But that hasn't stopped the internet from speculating about whether the actress would be a good fit for The Real Housewives of New York City. Inspired by Bravo's recent announcement that the network is rebooting and recasting the franchise ahead of the show's next season, some fans have begun floating Julia's name as a potential cast member.
There's no denying that the native New Yorker would be a breath of fresh air for the series, especially since she'd be a timely addition. Julia's short-lived relationship with Kanye West catapulted her into the spotlight, but what's kept her there is her meme-ability, signature style and unapologetic attitude—a.k.a. the makings of a great Real Housewife.
Julia has yet to publicly express interest, but thankfully her good friend, RHONY's very own Leah McSweeney, weighed in on the idea during the April 6 episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Host Andy Cohen specifically asked Leah if Julia would "really want to be on RHONY," to which she replied, "I mean, I don't see why not."
Before moving on, Leah also addressed her recent comments on The Morning Toast. ICYMI, the reality star openly discussed that she and Julia used to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings together, and shared that, at one point, she was Julia's sponsor. Some fans were upset that Leah would make the information public, but as Leah explained on WWHL, that wasn't actually how it went down.
"I'm so glad I get to clear this up," Leah said. "Actually, I was on her podcast first and she's the one who said, 'Leah, can I tell everyone how I know you?' and I said 'yes,' and she said, 'You are my sponsor.'"
"So I was just repeating the story," she added, "because of course I would never do that."
Leah also discussed her friendship with Julia in an exclusive interview with E! News, admitting that the actress' rise to fame was "not surprising."
"Julia was always meant to be famous and in the spotlight," she said. "She's honestly just exactly the same. She's eccentric and funny and it's good for her. I'm happy for her…It's pretty fascinating."
