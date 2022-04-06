Eboni K. Williams Says Only One RHONY Co-Star Was "Willing" to Return With Her

Watch : RHONY Star Leah McSweeney REACTS to Reboot

Eboni K. Williams is speaking out about The Real Housewives of New York City reboot and revival.

The first Black lead in RHONY history talked about her Housewives fate on the debut episode of Carlos King's SiriusXM/Stitcher podcast, Reality With the King, revealing which of her castmates allegedly blocked her attempt to save the show's current lineup.

"I was always willing to negotiate with my former castmates about what an ensemble future could look like that included all of us," she shared. "They were unwilling to come to the table and meet me even halfway in that negotiation."

And by "they," Williams meant co-stars Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney. She said only Sonja Morgan was "willing to come to the table and negotiate" a future with her in the cast.

Williams told King that season 14 could have been a mix of "old school [and] new school" had her former castmates been "willing to enter into the negotiation of coexisting and sharing space with myself and additional women outside of their particular New York world and bubble."