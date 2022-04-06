Emily Ratajkowski Is Superga’s Newest Global Ambassador—Check Out Her Capsule Collection Here

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.

Superga, the shoe brand known for its iconic styles and comfortable sneakers, has just announced that Emily Ratajkowski is their newest global ambassador. Not only is Emily working with Superga for their Spring/Summer 2022 campaign, she even collaborated with the brand to create a capsule collection that will be launched in drops from now throughout the end of summer.

As a fan of Superga for over a decade, Emily wanted to respect the brand's Italian heritage and simplicity while creating her collection. She took Superga's fan-fave 2750 Classic and the Alpina, and tweaked both styles to have off-white bindings and rounded laces. Both the 2750 Emrata and the 2636 Alpina Emrata will be available to purchase online at Superga.

"I love Superga and their timeless approach to sneakers," Emily said. "I've been wearing the brand for years, so this collaboration felt completely natural to me."

Read on to see Emrata's take on two Superga classics, as well as a few other styles you should have your eye on.