Emily Ratajkowski Is Superga’s Newest Global Ambassador—Check Out Her Capsule Collection Here

Superga, the shoe brand known for its iconic styles and comfortable sneakers, has just announced that Emily Ratajkowski is their newest global ambassador. Not only is Emily working with Superga for their Spring/Summer 2022 campaign, she even collaborated with the brand to create a capsule collection that will be launched in drops from now throughout the end of summer.
As a fan of Superga for over a decade, Emily wanted to respect the brand's Italian heritage and simplicity while creating her collection. She took Superga's fan-fave 2750 Classic and the Alpina, and tweaked both styles to have off-white bindings and rounded laces. Both the 2750 Emrata and the 2636 Alpina Emrata will be available to purchase online at Superga.
"I love Superga and their timeless approach to sneakers," Emily said. "I've been wearing the brand for years, so this collaboration felt completely natural to me."
Read on to see Emrata's take on two Superga classics, as well as a few other styles you should have your eye on.
Superga 2750 Emrata
Emily wanted to pay tribute to the 2750 Classic by staying faithful to the original design while giving it a little bit of an update. The 2750 Emrata feature rounded laces and an exclusive collaboration patch on the inside.
Superga 2636 Alpina Emrata
The Alpina sneaker was originally designed for hikers in the '50s and has since been updated to have a timeless all-white design. For her capsule collection, Emrata wanted to celebrate the Alpina while giving it some small personal touches.
Superga 2750 Classic
These classic sneakers are sleek, sophisticated and highly versatile. They're also beloved by fans for being super comfortable. If you're new to the brand, these are the shoes to get.
Superga 4089 Training 9TS Slim Vegan
Looking for a new pair of athletic shoes to add to your workout wardrobe? Consider Superga's Training 9TS sneaker. They're made from recycled nylon and feature faux suede details and faux leather swallowtail patches on the sides.
Superga 2631 Stripe Platform
Superga gave their classic style a trendy extra-chunky sole. The 2631 Strip Platform is made from breathable cotton and was designed to be both supportive and stylish.
2490 Bold Organic Canvas, Natural Dye
Give your casual everyday look a little pop of color with the Bold Organic Canvas sneakers in Natural Dye. These skate shoe-inspired must-haves feature a higher sole highlighted by a line that runs along the foxing.
Superga 2790 COTW
Want a bit of lift? Superga took their signature style to "new heights" with the 2790 sneakers. They were designed to be instantly flattering, leg-lengthening and versatile enough to wear with any outfit.
