Gwen Stefani Reveals Blake Shelton’s Sweet Nickname for Her

What's in a (nick)name? Well, if you're Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, something pretty adorable.

While playing a game of "Burning Questions" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 6, Gwen, 52, revealed the extra sweet nickname that her husband Blake, 45, calls her: "Pretty Girl."

"I didn't make that up! He made it up." Gwen exclaimed before adding, "Yes, he calls me ‘Pretty Girl.'"

The "Don't Speak" singer also revealed her own term of endearment for her musician husband: "Blakey." She added, "We all call him Blakey."

The couple, who first met as co-judges on The Voice, officially tied the knot in July 2021 in a small, intimate ceremony. Though the coronavirus pandemic limited the number of guests, Gwen told Ellen DeGeneres that she wouldn't change a single thing about their special day.

"[The wedding] just got smaller and smaller and—the Lord works i n mysterious ways—it was like the perfect amount of people," Gwen said. "It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be."