Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Limited Edition Makeup Collection Just Dropped

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

After teasing the drop for a while, the second Kendall Jenner makeup collection is finally here. The supermodel and her sister Kylie Jenner collaborated for the launch. In an Instagram caption, Kylie said, "feeling so blessed and excited to work on yet another makeup collaboration with my sister @kendalljenner!!! our first collection together is still one of my favorites but wow i can't wait for you guys to see what we have for you this time."

In a press release for the latest Kylie Cosmetics drop, the makeup mogul said, "Our goal for this collection was to create seasonal products that were inspired by [Kendall's] classic makeup looks — [she] loves a natural-looking smokey eye and has been wearing a bold, defined lip." Kendall shared, "I've always had a passion for beauty, and especially love products that I can use for a more natural look. Together, Kylie and I created an amazing collection filled with my go-to products."

The 4-piece collection includes a Pressed Powder Palette with 18 eyeshadows in warm and cool tones. There is a blush and highlighter set that includes cream and powder formulas. There's a three-piece Lip Crayon Set and a lip gloss too. The prices range from $16 to $49.

Let's take a look at the new collection.