You Need to See Kris Jenner's Surprising New Hairdo

Watch : Kris Jenner Literally Does EVERYTHING!

Kris Jenner, is that you?

The reality star and manager, 66, debuted a new 'do on Instagram April 5. Gone was her trademark pixie cut in favor of a flashy new bob.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner fam finished off her fresh look with a swipe of lip gloss from Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics. The choice was a fitting one considering Kris rocked her bob that evening at an event celebrating the launch of the collection.

During the dinner, set over a table heaped with flickering candles and purple flowers, Kris praised her daughters "not only as sisters but as friends, best friends [and] businesswomen," noting she "couldn't be prouder of anyone in my entire life."

While Kris has sported a few different looks over the years—including an icy blonde wig—she tends to stick to her tried-and-true pixie. But she isn't the only one in the family to recently reveal a hair change. Last month, Kendall switched things up by becoming a redhead.