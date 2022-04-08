See Pete Davidson Support Kim Kardashian at The Kardashians Red Carpet Premiere

Watch : Kim Kardashian GUSHES Over BF Pete Davidson on GMA

Move over Kravis, because Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking things to the next level!

Months after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced her new relationship with the Saturday Night Live star, they enjoyed a rare public event together, stepping out at the April 7 premiere party of Kim's new Hulu reality series The Kardashians.

While the comedian didn't pose for pics on the red carpet with Kim, he was seen supporting her from the sidelines. The couple then walked into the screening together at Goya Studios in Los Angeles.

After Pete recently introduced Kim to his closest family and friends, it was her turn to bring him into her world of glitz and glamour. The two are quickly cementing themselves as Hollywood's latest "it couple."

Given that both stars are well-known for their impeccable fashion tastes, it's no surprise that they were one of the best-dressed pairs of the night, with Kim donning a silver form-fitting dress and Pete wearing a blazer and sunglasses.