Girls5eva Recruits Hoda Kotb, Mario Cantone and More to Guest Star in Season 2

Three-gether again! Peacock's Girls5eva is back with more guest stars than ever. See which familiar faces will be making an appearance on season two.

By Allison Crist Apr 06, 2022 4:30 PMTags
TVReality TVTina FeyCelebritiesHoda KotbEntertainmentPeacockNBCU
Watch: Renee Elise Goldsberry & Sara Bareilles: From Broadway to "Girls5eva"

The girls are back in town!

Even better, they didn't come alone. Peacock announced on April 6 that the highly anticipated second season of Girls5Eva will feature several un4gettable guest stars, including Today's Hoda Kotb, Sex and the City's Mario Cantone and Saturday Night Live's Heidi Gardner

Season two of the Tina-Fey-produced sitcom—which centers on a 1990s girl group reuniting for a comeback in their 40s—will feature series regulars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps.

They'll be joined by first-time guest stars Amber Ruffin, Chad L. Coleman, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Grey Henson, James Monroe Iglehart, John Lutz, Judy Gold, Pat Battle, Piter Marek and Tim Meadows, along with previously announced new additions Amy Sedaris and Neil Flynn and a slew of guest stars returning from season one such as Andrew Ranells

Girls5eva creator Meredith Scardino will once again serve as showrunner. Teasing what's to come, she said in a press release that the new season "answers the simple question: What would happen if Girls5eva was renewed for a second season?" 

photos
Girls5Eva Behind-the-Scenes Pics

"We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer's journey as they enter 'Album Mode,'" Meredith continued, "and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms."

Girls5eva season two premieres May 5 on Peacock. Keep scrolling to find out the premiere dates of your other favorite shows!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

