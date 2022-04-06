Severance's Fate Revealed by Apple TV+

Watch : Ben Stiller & Adam Scott Tell All on "Severance"

The Lumon employees are planning their return to office.

On April 6, Apple TV+ announced Severance, created and written by Dan Erickson, has been renewed for a second season ahead of the finale. Director and executive producer Ben Stiller said in a statement, "It's really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show—and the level of fan engagement."

"It has been a long road bringing Severance to television," he continued. "I first read Dan's pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi season story, and I'm really happy we get to continue it. I'm grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!"

The news comes two days before the finale, in which Mark Scout (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower) and Irving (John Turturro) are expected to combine their innies and outies as they seek to understand the purpose of Lumon Industries.

The 9-episode series has seen the characters reckon with their decision to undergo a Severance procedure, which separates an employee's memories in and out of the office.