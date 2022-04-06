Alo Yoga 40% Off Deals: Shop These 14 Activewear Essentials Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If "look good, feel good, do good" is your mantra, you probably understand the power of a cute workout outfit. I'm not just going to let an adorable workout set sit in my closet untouched. Do I love hitting the gym? Honestly, no, but I wish I was that person. However, when I feel comfortable and supported in gym attire that also happens to be fashionable, I am much more likely to stick to me goals.
Whether you're like me and you need to persuade yourself to focus on fitness or if you're in the rhythm of a regular routine, Alo Yoga is a great place to shop for leggings, sports bras, shorts, workout tops, outerwear, and more. They have pieces made from super stretchy, sweat-wicking fabrics that move with you instead of restricting your motion. Right now, you can save up to 40% on sale styles from Alo. There are so many high-quality pieces on sale in a wide variety of colors, ranging from bright neons to classic neutral tones.
Alo Yoga Devotion Crew Neck Pullover
This pullover is oversized, cropped, cinched at the waist. This is super cozy, but it's also a great street wear style too. It's also on sale in blue and yellow.
Alo Yoga Sleek Jacket
Wear this before, during, or after your workout. This is basically two jackets in one since it is reversible.
Alo Yoga Cover Tank
This fitted tank is super soft, cute, and incredibly versatile. There are so many unique ways to style this one.
Alo Yoga Cover Long Sleeve Top
This cropped long-sleeve top has a wrap silhouette. Wear this for your next run or dress it up with your favorite jeans or some leather pants.
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Checkpoint Legging
These sculpting leggings have an adjustable waistband, so you can customize your fit and feel secure moving around during a high intensity workout. These leggings come in five colors.
Alo Yoga Vapor Graffiti Tie Dye Bra & Vapor High-Waist Graffiti Tie Dye Legging
If you love a matching set, nab this tie dye sports bra and leggings while they're still in stock. This bra has light-to-medium support, which makes it great for pilates and yoga. The leggings and the bra are made from super breathable, high performance fabric.
Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Short
Good biker shorts are hard to find. These are sweat-wicking, comfortable, and they don't ride up or down when you move. They're on sale in nine colorways.
Alo Yoga The Accolade Hoodie
There's nothing mellow about this yellow hoodie. You will practically live in this one.
Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging
These buttery soft leggings have flat-locked seams for enhanced comfort. They sculpt, smooth, and lift without slipping. These are also on sale in pastel blue and pink.
Alo Yoga Sprinter Jacket
This bright pink sprinter jacket is everything. If you're not afraid to go bold, you need this in your wardrobe rotation.
Alo Yoga Women’s Everyday Sock
These super breathable socks are comfortable and they stay in place, even when you're working out. No need to worry about discomfort and blisters with these.
Alo Yoga Wellness Bra
This is an essential, classic sports bra. It gives medium-level support and it's available in pink and white too.
