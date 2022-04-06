See How the Boys Handle The Wilds in Season 2 Trailer

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows

The Wilds is getting a large dose of testosterone.

Fans are getting a glimpse at how the eight boys handle life on a deserted island in a trailer for the drama which sees a group of teens put to the ultimate test as part of a social experiment. The preview released by Prime Video April 6 shows the male castaways fighting and hunting for food around the jungle, though it doesn't seem like they're successful. As Zack Calderon's character Rafael Garcia says, "We wanted to be men, but the truth is some of us are becoming monsters."

Back on the girls' island, flashbacks reveal that they continue to question their reality as it becomes increasingly clear that no one is going to rescue them. Moreover, Toni (Erana James) shares that they began to suspect they weren't alone, saying, "We couldn't see them but we could hear them."

And the so-called psychologists continue to manipulate the teens from the safety of their bunker, studying their habits and how they respond to stimuli. And though it's unclear what the objective of the social experiment is, Gretchen Klein, played by Rachel Griffiths, thinks "the boys were the perfect control group."