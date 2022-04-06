Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith Debuts “Invincible” Face Tattoo

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith is taking the phrase "go hard or go home" to another level with her latest tattoo. See the reality star's uniquely placed body art.

By Kisha Forde Apr 06, 2022 12:09 PMTags
TattoosCelebritiesSelling Sunset
Watch: Amanza Smith Gives New Details on Her "Missing" Ex-Husband

This look at Amanza Smith's ink just may leave a mark on you.
 
The Selling Sunset star made fans' jaws drop when she recently debuted her brand new "invincible" tattoo—which just so happens to sit right beneath the left side of her jawline. Showing off a video of herself in the process of getting the body art, she captioned her April 5 Instagram video, "Go hard or go home. Yes, technically it's a [face] tattoo. You can see it only when I look way up though! I'm crazy y'all but not totally crazy!"
 
But her brand-new face tattoo isn't the only ink she walked away with. In other photos, Amanza—who is mom to daughter Noah and son Braker—showed off one on her hand that read, "mom" in script. Additionally, she's now rocking a "pray" tattoo with the "pr" on one hand and the second half on the other (which is spelled out once she made a praying stance.)

photos
Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Buys $3.3 Million Hollywood Hills Home: Go Inside

And it's safe to say that her co-stars are absolutely here for it. Emma Hernan commented, "You're the coolest human I know," while Chrishell Stause added, "I'll show u my new one when I see u! Didn't commit this much tho."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Las Vegas After Grammys

2

Serena Williams Recalls Near-Death Experience During Daughter's Birth

3

Paula Patton Responds to Backlash Over Fried Chicken Recipe

But Amanza isn't the only celeb with a unique tattoo placement, for a look at more, keep scrolling….

Instagram
Amanza Smith

The Selling Sunset star debuted a face tattoo, which reads "invincible" in script and sits beneath her jawline, in April 2022.

Instagram / Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes

The singer debuted a tattoo on the back of his neck in March 2022.

Maisie Williams

After filming Game of Thrones' final season, the actress added some symbolic ink to her tattoo collection in loving memory of her character, Arya Stark.

Selena Gomez

The "Taki Taki" singer celebrated best friend Courtney Barry's birthday by getting matching tattoos.

Offset

The Migos rapper got his daughter's name tatted on his cheek.

Brooklyn Beckham

The 19-year-old showed off his newest tattoo by Dr. Woo.

Instagram
Emilia Clarke

Forever MOD! The Game Of Thrones star permanently inked a dragon tattoo on her wrist after wrapping the final season of the show.

Instagram
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

The engaged couple made their love a little more magical with matching Toy Story tattoos.

Selena Gomez

Good girl Selena Gomez surprised us with a bad girl move by getting a tattoo in Arabic that means "Love Yourself First" under her right shoulder blade. Might this have something to do with ex Justin Bieber?

Rita Ora

Rita Ora has a bunch of different tattoos, including an arrow on the middle finger of her right hand and a feather as well. In this picture, the singer shows off the letter 'R' tattoo that is behind her left ear.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne and best friend Jourdan Dunn made a tribute to their friendship by getting matching tattoos: a double 'D' (signifying their last names). Looks like this friendship will stand the test of time!

Miley Cyrus

After the loss of her beloved dog Floyd, Miley Cyrus paid tribute to him by getting this tattoo on her side that features a cartoon drawing of him of the words "with a little help from my fwends," which was inspired by the Beatles' song "With a Little Help from My Friends."

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is another celeb who loves her tattoos, and to celebrate the release day of her fourth album, she had lyrics from the song "Warrior" tattooed on her left upper back. Now that's dedication.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran, who has confessed to having more tattoos than he remembers, shared a pic of his tree of life tattoo with his Instagram followers accompanied by the caption, "Got a family tree I did."

Harry Styles

Harry Styles got a bit tattoo-happy back in the day, accumulating approximately 40 or so, and now confesses that he regrets getting some of them. Here, the One Direction member shows off a butterfly on his chest.

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne shocked her fans when she posted a picture of her shaved head along with the word "stories" tattooed along her scalp. She even went out of her way to tweet, "Sorry mum and dad but I love it!"

Kesha

Despite the fact that she removed the dollar sign from her name, Kesha will always have this dollar sign tattooed on her hand, which she got when she was broke and doing dollar shots of tequila at the bar. "We were so broke," she said. "And I was like, 'I don't need money'...and it was like, the best time of my life, you know, sitting around and drinking tequila."

Cara Delevingne

This lion was Cara Delevingne's first-ever tattoo and you'll  never guess which celebrity it's connected to! While hanging with friend Rihanna, the two had decided that Cara was going to originally get the word "lion" down her finger, but the tattoo artist suggested that a picture of a lion would be sexier, so she went with that instead!

Lady Gaga

Always one to go for shock value, Lady Gaga had a cherub tattooed on the back of her head for a live audience during the launch of her new fragrance.

 

Lana Del Rey

Singer Lana Del Rey got the word "paradise,"  which was also the name of her album, tattooed on her outer left hand. "Death and paradise for me are linked," she explained. "I expect after my death, something is very calm and relaxed. This can already be described as paradise. It is so loaded with meaning. I just like the word 'paradise.' I even tattoed it on my hand. I love the meaning of the words."

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' first tattoo was of the words "Just breathe" on the left side of her rib cage. It was a tribute to a friend of hers, who died from the lung disease cystic fibrosis, as well as her grandfathers, who died of lung cancer. "It reminds me not to take things for granted," Miley said. "I mean breathing—that was something none of them could do, the most basic thing. And I put it near my heart, because that is where they will always be."

Justin Bieber

Despite saying that he was done with tattoos for a while, Justin Bieber posted a picture of his newly-inked neck on Instagram, featuring the word 'patience' under his right ear. We wonder if this had to do with his legal battles at the time, his ex Selena Gomez, or both...

Nicole Richie

Little did Nicole Richie know that by getting this tattoo of a rosary anklet on her foot, she was actually starting a new trend that would be copied by many young women at tattoo parlors across the country.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Las Vegas After Grammys

2

Serena Williams Recalls Near-Death Experience During Daughter's Birth

3

Paula Patton Responds to Backlash Over Fried Chicken Recipe

4

How "Serious" Is Kim Kardashian About Pete Davidson? She Says…

5

Lady Gaga's Perfect Response to Fan Saying They “Miss” the Old Gaga