Kate Spade Surprise’s Deals on Deals Sale: 18 Colorful Bags, Wallets, Shoes & More Up to 75% Off

If you're like us and you're a huge fan of Kate Spade's chic handbags, clothing, jewelry and more, you're going to love what we've rounded up for you. Kate Spade Surprise recently dropped their new arrivals for spring and we can't get over how gorgeous every single piece is. If you love a lot of color and you can't resist a pretty floral pattern, you'll want to get your hands on a bag (or two!) ASAP. Plus, everything is on sale for up 75% off. We'd take advantage of these deals while you still can.
Speaking of deals, for a limited time only Kate Spade Surprise is offering a few opportunities to save even more. If you're shopping for a new bag, you can get an extra 20% off a large continental wallet when you add certain handbags and wallet to cart and enter the code MAKEAMATCH at checkout. Kate Spade Surprise also has bundle deals where you can save big on a bag and wallet set using the code MAKEITTWO.
To score the best deals of them all, be sure to check out their Deals of the Day. These limited time only deals can save you an extra percent off the already reduced price. It changes every single day, so don't hesitate to shop if you see something you like.
We've rounded up some of our favorite styles and deals on Kate Spade Surprise right now. Check those out below.
Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Backpack
We already loved the design of the Kate Spade Leila backpack, and yet, they somehow managed to make it even better by adding this gorgeous floral pattern. It's originally $400, but you can snag it today for just $139. Such a great deal.
Kate Spade Staci Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade's Staci Large Slim Bifold Wallet is a shopper-fave with hundreds of perfect, five-star reviews. They're sleek, not too bulky and perfectly sized to fit in medium and even smaller sized bags. It comes in three colors: chalk pink, black and crystal blue. Right now, you can score this for as low as $51 with the purchase of a handbag.
Kate Spade Laurel Way Satchel Bundle
Kate Spade's super popular Laurel Way Satchel comes bundled with the Laurel Way Neda Large Wallet for just $179. You have the opportunity to choose which bag and waller colors you want. We're loving this bold bikini pink.
Kate Spade Peplum Sandals
According to reviewers, these peplum sandals are just as soft and comfy as they are cute. Right now they're on sale for $69. Not bad for a pair of designer sandals you'll be wearing all season long.
Kate Spade Staci Square Crossbody
The Staci Square Crossbody features a classy and sophisticated silhouette, and the color makes it super versatile. It's one style we're excited about, and it's on sale for $109.
Kate Spade Peyton Sandal
These slides come in navy, golden yellow and red. Put these on and you'll immediately take your outfit to the next level.
Kate Spade Leila Medium Backpack Bundle
Now this is one bundle you definitely don't want to pass up. For just $169, you can snag the ultra-chic Leila Medium Backpack and the Leila Medium Compact Bifold Wallet. All you have to do is select the colors you want and enter the code MAKEITTWO at checkout.
Kate Spade Gemma Wallet on Chain
Kate Spade Surprise shoppers seem to love the Gemma Wallet on chain and it's not hard to see why. It comes in four colors including the pretty donut pink seen here. It can hold 12 credit cards and features several pockets to keep things nice and organized. Best part is, it's on sale for just $79.
Kate Spade Kitt Large Tote
A large Kate Spade tote for under $90? Count us in. You can choose between nine colors including fountain blue, right carnation pink and black.
Kate Spade Staci Laptop Tote
If spring has you wanting floral-everything, you've got to check out the Staci laptop tote with floral print. The colors are lovely and the tote itself is big enough for all your work essentials and more. It's an add to bag for us.
Kate Spade Leila North South Crossbody
Truth be told, we don't know which floral bag we love more. This North South Crossbody, which is perfect for day when you're up and about, or the tote above.
Kate Spade Andi Sneakers
Kate Spade's Andi Sneakers are perfect for days when you're in a rush to get out the door. Best part is, it's on sale for less than $50.
Kate Spade Sadie Bucket Bag
Can't go wrong with a classic bucket bag, especially one this highly versatile tusk brown color. If you're looking for something more bright and bold for the season, the Sadie Bucket Bag also comes in daybreak yellow, hot bikini pink and carnation pink.
Kate Spade Schuyler Medium Tote
Kate Spade Surprise has a ton of fab under $100 finds that are definitely worth checking out. If you're in the market for a new work bag, the Schuyler Medium Tote is one to have on your radar.
Kate Spade In The Stars Virgo Bracelet
Kate Spade's zodiac jewelry line is currently on sale at Kate Spade Surprise for as low as $12. This bracelet for Virgo features the Virgo Virgin at the front and the word "curious" on the back. If you're a Virgo, or you know one, this is a great deal at just $12.
Kate Spade Minnie Patch Tee
Any Disney fans here? If so, we highly recommend snagging this adorable Minnie Patch Tee from the Kate Spade x Disney collab.
Kate Spade Sadie Dome Satchel
We love how the Sadie Dome Satchel comes in several colors that are perfect for the season. The daybreak yellow has to be our personal fave. Right now, it's on sale for just $129.
Kate Spade Staci Wristlet Set
This three-piece wristlet set is such a great deal for under $100. You get a wristlet, a card holder and a detachable coin purse. With Mother's Day right around the corner, this makes an excellent gift.
