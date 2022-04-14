Relieve the Best Coachella Fashion Looks Of All Time

Ahead of Coachella 2022, take a look back at the memorable festival fits stars have rocked in the past, from Zoë Kravitz's grunge-inspired getups to Lizzo’s sparkly stage ensembles.

Coachella
Bust out the fringed vests and slip on those platform sandals, the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is here. 

After canceling in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the desert festival will resume over two weekends—April 15–17 and April 22–24—at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.. As usual, it promises to be packed with sounds, stars and, of course, showstopping style.

While fans will no doubt turn out to see headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia (who replaced Kanye West after he abruptly pulled out), we all know the real star of the festival is the fashion.

Whether its Zoë Kravitz dancing in the crowd in a grunge-inspired getup or Katy Perry attending a VIP party in a luxe Lanvin dress, all eyes will be fixated on who wore what at the festival.

The same goes for the performers, including Lizzowho slayed the stage in 2019 wearing a red sparkly bodysuit and G Eazy who went for a retro tropical vibe while performing in 2018.

Keep scrolling to relive some of the best Coachella looks of all time.

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
Katy Perry

  

GC Images
Zoe Kravitz
Christian Vierig/GC Images
Stella Maxwell
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Image
Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson
Christian Vierig/GC Images
Sofia Carson
Christian Vierig/GC Images
Diane Kruger
Sophie Fritz/startraksphoto.com
Vanessa Hudgens

  

ELLA / AKM-GSI
Paris Hilton

  

GC Images
Brie Larson
GC Images
Rita Ora
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kid Cudi

  

GC Images
Peyton List
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
Bella Thorne
Getty Images
Nicole Richie
GC Images
Emily Ratajkowski
GC Images
Mia Swier, Darren Criss
Christian Vierig/GC Images
Jourdan Dunn
Getty Image
Nikki Reed, Ashley Green
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella
Lizzo

  

Getty Images
Romee Strijd
Getty Images
Alexis Ren
Getty Images
Whitney Port
Getty Images
Maren Morris
Getty Images
Ross Butler
Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Getty Images
Sara Sampaio
Christian Vierig/GC Images
Olivia Culpo
Getty Images
Sofia Richie
Getty Images
Willow Smith
